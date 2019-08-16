Halle Berry Uses This ‘Facial in a Box’ for Incredibly Ageless Skin





During red carpet events, instead of admiring the designer dresses and fabulous heels, we often find ourselves in awe of celebrities’ glowing skin. How do they do it? And more importantly, how can we do it? Well, we’re here to say that we’ve finally found the answer, thanks to a certain A-lister whom we adore.

The Ageless Facial in a Box by Olga Lorencin Skin Care is a two-step treatment that can dramatically change our skin for the better. Or for the best! But how? We can first start by looking at Halle Berry, whose skin is as radiant and youthful as it was decades ago. The actress posted a photo of herself wearing this treatment on Instagram, and now we can’t wait to post our own version of the selfie!

This at-home facial treatment is composed of a dual-phase formula. When used together, these steps claim to leave us with luminescent and hydrated skin. Olga Lorencin is a leading esthetician and skincare expert, and if we can’t get an actual facial from her, we can trust that this is the next best thing!

Step one is the Brightening Cream Peel. This professional-grade product claims to gently exfoliate, leaving us with a bright and clear complexion. It’s made with succinic acid, which is “naturally derived from non-GMO plant sugar.” Because this sulfate-free peel is so gentle, it claims to be suitable for all skin types – even sensitive! Also in this step are the protective ferulic acid and the hydrating arginine!

To use the peel, start by cleansing and drying skin. We then cover our entire face with the product, avoiding our eye area. Massage the product into skin for a few seconds, and then set a timer for 10 minutes. Do not rinse! We’ll get to the next step, but first, let’s talk about what it actually is.

Step two is the Hydrating Sleep Mask, which may leave our skin moisturized, plump and glowing. It features allantoin, which claims to soothe and heal skin, preventing irritation and calming any redness or inflammation.

Now, to actually use step two, we’re going to apply it right on top of step one! Spread a thin layer all over face. Leave on for at least an hour, but we can go up to 10 hours! That means we can sleep with it on. It’s actually recommended! In the morning, rinse off with lukewarm water and follow up with serum and moisturizer.

Using this two-step, do-it-yourself facial may leave us with supple skin that not only looks great for a day, but for many days to come in the future, as well. It may help to minimize fine lines and wrinkles if we’re consistent with using it! If our skin is looking dull, we can use this treatment two or three times a week, waiting at least two days between each application. It’s also recommended that we use this the night before special events, a la Berry!

This antioxidant treatment may be the missing piece our skincare routine has been missing. We can’t wait to see what our skin looks like once the puzzle is complete!

