Get Your Home Ready for Halloween With Yankee Candle!





Halloween is right around the corner! If you haven’t started getting festively freaky decorations up around the house, then what are you waiting for? Here at Shop With Us we’ve been preparing for the spooky season since October 1, and we can’t wait for the official festivities to start.

But if you haven’t started embracing the Halloween holiday just yet, then you’re in luck, because Yankee Candle is always here whenever we’re in a pinch! We suggest that you take advantage of their offering by picking up some of Yankee Candle’s best Halloween products, and we’ve rounded up our top picks to help out with your shopping below.

Keep the witchy season spirit alive all year long and stock up on all of these enchanting limited edition scents, or restock on your all-time favorite classic jar and tumbler candles. Get in on it while you still can!

1. Haunted Hayride

This scent created for Halloween effortlessly emulates the spooky season. It’s woodsy and includes notes of black pepper and nutmeg that bring a spicy warmth to it. You can also pick up this candle in a festive pillar tumbler that’s adorned with an adorable ghost pattern!

See it: Get the Haunted Hayride Large Classic Jar Candle for $30 from Yankee Candle!

2. Trick or Treat

Envelop your home with the sweet smell of Halloween candy thanks to this candle. It’s perfect for burning during trick or treating nights as you wait to distribute sweets, or if you just adore the scent of candy corn and other seasonal delicacies. You can get this scent in the form of small tea votives as well — which is ideal for your jack-o-lanterns!

See it: Get the Trick or Treat Large Classic Jar Candle for $30 from Yankee Candle!

3. Witches’ Brew

This candle combines spicy and sweet scents to create a spellbinding atmosphere. Exotic pachouli enchants the home while burning this candle to create that witchy feeling. Gather your coven for a wine night with this candle on deck!

See it: Get the Witches’ Brew Large Classic Jar Candle for $30 from Yankee Candle!

4. Harvest Trio

If you can’t decide between just one festive scent, Yankee Candle’s Trios are here to save the day! They layer three different scents that burn one after the other to keep the aroma of your home rotating with ease. This trio combines Spiced Pumpkin, Vanilla Cupcake and Trick or Treat into one candle that totally screams fall!

See it: Get the Harvest Trio Trio Tumbler Candle for $26 from Yankee Candle!

5. Haunted Trio

This trio tumbler candle is designed to be more Halloween-centric, which we adore! The decor on the outside of the tumbler is absolutely adorable, and we love the three scents that it combines: Witches’ Brew, Haunted Hayride and Forbidden Macintosh.

See it: Get the Haunted Trio Trio Tumbler Candle for $26 from Yankee Candle!

Not the candle scents that you’re shopping for? Check out all of the Large Classic Jar, Large Tumbler Candles and all of the products available from Yankee Candle here!

Plus, get up to 50% off Halloween accessories right now!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!