Snuggle Up for the Fall in This Chic Turtleneck From Nordstrom





Sweaters are as synonymous with the fall as the trees changing colors or pumpkin spice-flavored everything popping up in all of the cafes and supermarkets that we frequent. Luckily, it never gets boring — there are countless sweater styles to choose from that keep Us looking fabulous throughout the season!

Though it’s hard to narrow it down, it’s safe to say that one of our favorite sweater styles is the turtleneck. We love the cozy and comfortable feel they maintain, all while looking completely chic at the same time. The comeback of the turtleneck is one of the best trends in recent memory, and we’re ready to rock this look all season long. With that in mind, when we saw this sweater from Nordstrom that’s not only fall-friendly but on sale too, we knew we had to pick it up ASAP!

See it: Get the Treasure & Bond Turtleneck Sweater (originally $89) on sale for just $47, available from Nordstrom!

This adorable turtleneck from Treasure & Bond is an amazing autumn staple that we all need in our closets. It’s chunky, cozy and so appropriate for this time of year. This sweater can be styled in countless ways to make it work for practically any occasion. Plus, it’s been marked down for nearly 50% off its original price, which is an amazing bonus!

The sweater is knit from a wool-blend fabric that’s designed to be extra warm for cold days and nights. One shopper said that they bought this “for a cruise to cold climates” and that the sweater “couldn’t be more perfect.” Another said that it’s “so warm and cozy” that they “never want to take it off!”

This sweater’s turtleneck is chunky and thick, making it ideally suited for keeping your neck warm on blustery days. It’s designed to fit long on the body with a rounded tunic-length split hem. There’s slight ribbing along the hem and the long sleeves are ribbed at the cuffs as well. There are three adorable colors to choose from — a beige-y white, a black and white combo knit and a burgundy and black combo knit.

Shoppers can’t stop raving about this sweater and how amazing it looks. In fact, more than one reviewer has said that the turtleneck looks “much prettier than it appears in the picture,” which we love to hear! They’re reaving about this sweater’s “high quality” and say that it’s “so soft and not itchy.”

Reviewers also say that this sweater is definitely oversized, so if you’re looking for a more fitted look consider ordering a size down or two. But if you like an oversized fit, definitely stick with the usual size that you order. Team this Treasure & Bond sweater with some leggings and knee-high boots for a casual professional look, or wear it with some black leather pants and pumps for an elegant dinner ensemble.

