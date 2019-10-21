We Found the Perfect Transitional Bootie for Under $60 at Nordstrom





Seasons come and go, but a good pair of shoes? Those will never leave our side. The right pair will withstand the test of time, not to mention get Us through all of the inevitable ups-and-downs life throws our way — but that’s assuming we’ve found the right pair. So often, we fall victim to lackluster footwear that many lose hope of ever finding “the one.”

With all the frustration that shoe-shopping brings, it’s hard not to be jaded. But just recently, we spotted this perfect pair and think the tides may be turning. This shoe is endlessly versatile — appropriate for every season, reason or occasion. It can easily be transitioned from day-to-night, season-to-season and from one outfit to the next. Sounds pretty amazing, doesn’t it? In an exciting twist, this bootie is now available for under $60 at Nordstrom!

The Halogen Rowen Bootie is a simple way to put your best foot forward for the rest of the year (assuming the snow isn’t falling). It’s available in seven shades, so there’s an option for every aesthetic. There’s everything from white to black and a handful of bold and colorful versions. Additionally, the materials vary from pair to pair. Contingent on which color you select, your shoe will be crafted from either leather or suede. Clearly, there’s no wrong way to go here, as both materials are so on-point with the current fall season.

The contemporary peep-toe bootie also features a wickedly plunging topline to dramatize the luxe material. The slightly edgy design makes this a hit for many different shoppers. What’s better than that? Only the very-walkable, stiletto heel. It measures in at 3.5 inches, and according to reviewers? It’s as “comfortable” as it is chic.

Many of them couldn’t get over “how well this bootie fit,” with one shopper claiming it “fit like a glove,” and another praising how the material “offered a little stretch” to accommodate her individual foot. Naturally, this is a strong option for anyone whose work weeks tend to include a few desk-to-drinks situations. Reviewers couldn’t stop raving over how this was their new go-to shoe for a “night out on the town.” Many of them picked up not one version but multiple pairs, in order to have a fresh option available whenever necessary.

According to one reviewer, this bootie was “so stylish” she couldn’t wait to “pair it with jeans.” It has the unique ability to dress up a casual look, but also downplay a formal one thanks to its endless versatility. Another reviewer couldn’t wait to rock it with “pants and a cami.” It’s official: this bootie is the one-stop-shop for transitional dressing, all year long!

