



In case you missed it, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber officially tied the knot last month (for the second time). And for those who somehow didn’t see the wedding photos all over Instagram? Well, it’s safe to say the newlyweds looked phenomenal. From his tuxedo to her custom Off-White veil, it was one fabulous feature after another — but what was the most standout detail of them all? Her bridal beauty — it was impossible not to stare!

According to a recent Elle article, her makeup artist, Denika Bedrossian, revealed it was all about “keeping things pretty.” The newlywed preferred “dewy [skin], with a dusting of pink eyeshadow” on top. The subtle-yet-striking look made quite an impression, but what was even more captivating? Her skin. It was stunning — and now we all know exactly what was used to achieve such radiance. Apparently, she turned to this product to help smooth out any rough spots before the celebrations kicked off.

See it: Grab the CosMedix Purify Clean Exfoliating Cleanser (originally $39) now with prices starting at just $33, available at Dermstore! Also, available at Amazon here!

As far as weddings are concerned, the bride (not to mention the dress!) is always one of the focal points. But when it came to the Biebers’ big day, it seems the bride’s face unintentionally stole the show. And why is that? Well, we happen to think it has to do with the extensive skin routine she carried out beforehand. While the list is lengthy, one particular product stood out to Us — and it was the CosMedix Purify Clean Exfoliating Cleanser.

The first thing we noticed? This product is top-notch when it comes to dealing with a slew of skin-related issues. It will deeply penetrate the skin’s layers to aid and assist with anyone suffering from hyperpigmentation, uneven textures or simply oily skin. The gentle-yet-effective formula works overtime to sweep away dead skin cells, excess sebum, makeup buildup and any other impurity that’s hard to see. Sounds pretty amazing, doesn’t it? Additionally, it will do things like soothe and calm any visible inflammation with a natural, refreshing scent too. Wow, could it get any better?

It’s not just Us — countless shoppers can’t stop singing this product’s praises. One reviewer called it her “new obsession” and couldn’t believe how well it “cleaned her skin without causing irritation.” She was especially fond of the formula and how it provided an “exfoliation” and “deep clean” all at once. She wasn’t alone; another reviewer loved how it helped clear up her “sensitive skin” without “aggravating it in the process.”

Other reviewers couldn’t get over how it didn’t just clear up their current skin but “prevented breakouts” from popping up in the future. This is truly amazing — especially you just so happen to be a bride-to-be and are looking to achieve camera-ready, flawless skin. It’s a no brainer why Hailey turned to this cleanser to clean up her skin — and now it’s time for the rest of Us to get involved!

