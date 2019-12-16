We’re Obsessed With This Ultra-Soft Cashmere Cardigan — Now on Sale!





In terms of cozy-day items, cashmere definitely takes the cake. It’s the ultimate luxurious material that’s soft like no other, and we want to live in it every day.

Cashmere is amazing, don’t get Us wrong. But the downside with it is that it can be quite expensive. That’s why we love to search for and discover the best deals that we can find on cashmere pieces, and this cardigan that we found from Nordstrom is a definite steal!

Get the Halogen Cashmere Long Drape Front Cardigan (originally $229) on sale for just $172 from Nordstrom!

This 100% cashmere sweater is the epitome of luxury. We love how soft to the touch it is and we definitely want to live in it all winter long. It’s a great lightweight piece that’s made for layering if you’re stepping out on a chilly day or if you’re just lounging around indoors.

This cardigan also happens to be on sale, which is fantastic! We love scoring these luxury items at great discounts, which is exactly what we’re getting with this number. Right now this cardigan is 25% off, which saves you a total of $59! It’s always great to save a little extra money while we’re shopping, so we can never say no to an amazing sale.

This is an open-front cardigan that is long and fits the body loosely, which is great for casual wear. It comes in a stunning dark green color that’s a great neutral, and it will easily fit into anyone’s wardrobe. The front panels of the cardigan elegantly drape over the shoulders and down the chest, giving it an elevated look. Shoppers say that this does run true to size, but if you want to go for a more fitted look, then you might want to order a size down.

If you’re looking to gift someone (or yourself) with an incredible piece this holiday season, then look no further than this sweater. It’s the perfect no-brainer item that we’re sure anyone in your life will love. We’re not surprised that shoppers say that they “recommend this item to anyone” and call it a “beautiful cardigan that is well worth the investment.” We know that anyone who gets their hands on this stunning sweater will absolutely love it!

