This Nordstrom Wrap Dress Is Basically a DVF Dupe — Under $100

There’s nothing like a wrap dress to have you looking and feeling like your best self. A true wrap dress is especially the way to go, since you can customize exactly how it fits around your waist, ensuring the perfect fit every time you put it on. We all know that the queen of wrap dresses is Diane von Furstenberg, and no one does it better. But maybe someone does it just as well!

This Halogen wrap dress proves that you don’t need to spend even $100 to experience some of that wrap dress magic in your life at an exceptionally high quality. It perfects the concept of “work-to-play sophistication,” and the color and pattern choices have Us feeling like we just uncovered buried treasure!

Get the Halogen Long Sleeve Wrap Dress for just $99 at Nordstrom!

Reviewers say this is a “great day-to-night dress” that “hangs beautifully” off their body, hitting “all the right places” for a super flattering fit. It earns them “tons of compliments” every time they wear it, and the material easily reminds them of something they’d see in a designer piece!

This true wrap dress has a surplice V-neckline and a tie at the waist, held in place by belt loops so that it never slips down during the day. It’s midi-length, so its flowy skirt will hit past the knees, and it’s partially lined. It features long sleeves with button cuffs as well — making it classy from end to end!

There are currently 11 variations of this dress available, some still with petite sizing as well. For some stunning solids, check out Blue Surf, Black and Purple Lily. Ready for some more prints in your life? There are multiple adorable polka dot styles, as well as herringbone, florals and even cheetah!

This Halogen dress offers a vast amount of versatility. Many shoppers love it for work, allowing them to feel cute while staying within any dress code guidelines. It’s easily a great choice for going out too. Just trade your flats for some heels or tall boots. And when the weather starts to warm up, this dress is definitely a top choice to pair with strappy sandals or wedges and a straw beach hat!

It’s recommended that if you’re typically between sizes, you should order one size down for this dress. Once you have the right fit, it will bring a gorgeous effortlessness into your life. Even when you need to wash it, you can throw it right into the machine! Designer dresses keep us on edge, so afraid to ruin them, but this more affordable version has us at ease, reaching for it at every chance we get!

