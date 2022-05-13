Halsey’s Baby Registry Introduced Us to This Must-Have Gift for New Moms

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Becoming a mom is magical — but let’s get things straight. It can be tough and tiring too! There are endless responsibilities to take care of and mysteries to solve when you’re caring for a new baby, so every little thing that can make things easier or more comfortable is more than welcome!

Whether you’re a new mom yourself or are looking for a practical and nice gift for soon-to-be parents, we found our number one gift idea based off a registry Halsey made when she was still pregnant with baby Ender!

Halsey made a registry via Babylist last year, working together with non-profit Baby2Baby to create The Great Group Gift, a registry that lets people help families in need. Luckily, the registry is still available and still inspiring Us. It’s how we found out about Solly Baby’s amazing Wraps: super-soft baby carriers you can wrap around your and your baby’s body for comfy, hands-free carrying!

Halsey picked out a striped version, so we did too. This Wrap is for any parent or guardian (not just the mamas!) and is buttery-soft and breathable, offering increased comfort for both parent and baby. The fabric is a nice choice for warmer weather too! It’s made for the first year of a baby’s life, up to when they hit 25 pounds, with a custom fit you can adjust as your little one grows or as you trade the bundle of joy off to your partner.

This Wrap is made from sustainably-sourced and biodegradable 100% certified TENCEL™ modal, so it’s seriously awesome in every way. This material is sourced from the pulp of Austrian Beechwood trees, and then the wrap is sewn in LA. We love the transparency and modern, ethical practices!

There are even more potential benefits to this Wrap than just feeling comfy, looking cute and being eco-friendly though. It may reduce infant crying by 43% while also increasing your connection and bond with your baby. It’s also healthier for your hips than other options, may help calm gas and reflux and may even potentially help reduce postpartum depression!

Another very important note about this unique carrier is that it’s machine-washable and can be tumbled dry. Babies can be pretty messy, and while they’re stinkin’ cute, they can be a little stinky too. Being able to easily wash and reuse this Wrap is so wonderful and just another reason it will make for an excellent gift!

Looking for more? Shop other Wraps here and check out more baby essentials at Solly Baby here!

