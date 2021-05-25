Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have a pear-shaped (a.k.a. triangle-shaped) body, you know that dress shopping can be a little tricky. Having a pear silhouette means your hips and thighs are wider than your shoulders and chest, which means your waistline is automatically snatched. And that’s fab! The issue is that a lot of dresses aren’t built for a pear shape, so finding something to flatter your lovely figure can become frustrating.

One style we love for a pear shape is a halter dress. There are two styles of halter, especially, that flatter in different ways. The kind with a high neckline can make your shoulders appear broader, balancing out your shape more thoroughly, while a halter dress with a V-neckline does a little bit of the same while also drawing attention to the waist. Want to see some examples? We’ve picked out 17 that we love!

17 Ultra-Flattering Halter Dresses for Pear-Shaped Bodies

High Neckline

1. Looking for a wedding guest or fancy dinner dress? This ECOWISH halter dress will leave all eyes on you!

2. We’ll never stop buying floral dresses — especially when they’re as cute at this pocketed KILIG mini dress!

3. Shift dresses can be difficult with a pear shape, but the halter neckline on this Fronage frock makes it possible!

4. This abstract Porridge dress from Anthropologie has an eye-catching print we completely adore!

5. This leaf-print MITILLY dress will be so good for your next tropical beach vacation!

6. This Lulus maxi dress has two side slits and a beautiful floral print. You’re not going to want to take it off!

7. Pear-shaped bodies can also look fierce in bodycon dresses, and this KOSUSANILL dress combines bodycon and halter styles for a can’t-miss pick!

8. This adorable leopard print Theenkoln mini dress is flowy, fun and comfy!

V-Neckline

9. A plunging V-neckline is a great choice for a pear-shaped body, and this Katiewens dress really took the plunge. All the way down to the waist!

10. This striped Lulus maxi dress is so beachy and breezy and stunning. Look at that open back!

11. If you have a photoshoot on the beach coming up, you need to wear this LILBETTER dress. If you don’t have one coming up, then it’s time to plan one!

12. We love the contrasting white lace top and flowy patterned skirt of this Blooming Jelly halter dress!

13. If you have an extra-upscale occasion on your calendar, this red-hot Nookie halter gown from Revolve needs to be on your shopping list!

14. This BIUIU dress is moody yet summery at the same time. It’s a vibe!

15. Sweet and simple and yet totally gorgeous, this Lulus mini dress‘s textured dot pattern has Us obsessed!

16. If you love going retro, then this V Fashion dress will be right up your alley. Fit-and-flare looks are so great for pear shapes too!

17. Hot summer day? This superdown mini dress will keep you feeling cool with its cutouts and looking hot with its flattering silhouette!

