Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not sure what it is about halter tops, but they always make us feel a little fierce. A little fashionable. A little fabulous. Or maybe a whole lot of each. Just by sticking those straps behind your neck, suddenly you have a whole new look and a whole new you.

We’re definitely seeing a lot of halter tops in our future this summer, so if you want to join in on the timeless trend, stick with Us. We’ve picked out 17 we’re absolutely loving for this year!

17 Totally Trendy Halter Tops to Add to Your Wardrobe

1. This SheIn halter top earns the first spot on our list with its soft cotton fabric and cute button front!

2. With a plunging neckline, a peplum hem and a lace trim, this SweatyRocks top is bound to be a favorite of ours for years to come!

3. Who doesn’t love some tie-dye? This Romwe halter top does it beautifully — and in so many colors!

4. This Lulus sweater tank is bringing the ’90s into the new ’20s!

5. This bandage-style MISSACTIVER top will be perfect for super hot days spent outside!

6. Simple and sweet, this solid CLOZOZ halter top is an elevated basic we definitely need!

7. We love the ribbing on this soft Current Air top from Anthropologie!

8. We adore the way this bandana-inspired Bishop + Young top, also from Anthro, ties at the back!

9. The ruching on this AmélieBoutik top makes it such a flattering pick!

10. This Shein top will be perfect with a pair of distressed denim shorts!

11. Who wouldn’t love that little gathered fabric detail at the chest of this HUE top?

12. This Lost + Wander floral top from Nordstrom has pretty skinny tassel ties!

13. Digging the triumphant return of butterfly prints? Check out this Romwe top!

14. If you’re looking forward to dancing the night away at a club, this sequin Kuji top could be your go-to dance parter!

15. The criss-cross front of this SOLY HUX halter top is chic on its own, but the oversized bow in back is the star accent for Us!

16. The drapey vibes and cowl neckline of this EIMIN top are comfy and relaxed but very sophisticated!

17. Okay, the back of this Zeagoo top is so cool! The chain detail? The layers? Obsessed!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!