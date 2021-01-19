Skin on the Fritz? Hanacure’s Creamy Cleanser Is Comforting and Calming

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many factors out there that may contribute to skin troubles. So many. Sun exposure, blue light, pollution, diet, stress, hormones, certain skincare ingredients, weather, sleep…the list goes on. Can we avoid all of them? Definitely not. Can we take care of our skin to minimize their effects? Definitely!

Of course, as we noted, there are some skincare products out there that might make your skin react even worse. That’s why we love something simple with a neutral pH and a clean ingredient list. Add in some fabulous reviews and a brand name we already trust and we’re sold. This Hanacure cleanser has all of the above and so much more!

Get the Microphol Neutralizing Cleanser for just $28 at Hanacure!

You know Hanacure from its famous skin-tightening mask, as seen on celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore. Before you mask, however, you should always cleanse. This cleanser from the brand is enriched with cell-activating Pholiota (mushroom). This natural mucin may boost and retain moisture while comforting stressed-out skin and balancing it out.

This cleanser is out to “dissolve the environmental toxins of day-to-day life,” all the while washing away dirt, makeup and other impurities. Inflamed skin? Let this silky formula calm things down while also protecting you from further irritation. It’s so gentle. It’s dermatologist- and pediatrician-approved, along with being hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. Plus, you won’t find any parabens, sulfates, phthalates or added fragrance here. It’s vegan and cruelty-free too!

Get the Microphol Neutralizing Cleanser for just $28 at Hanacure!

This cleanser may look like a moisturizer upon first glance. The creamy balm, however, turns into a foamy lather once you add water to it! All you need is a tiny, thumbnail-sized amount. You don’t have to use your actual thumb to scoop it out though. It comes with a small spatula, allowing you to not only scoop out the perfect amount but also keep things hygienic!

At the time of this article’s publication, this cleanser has accumulated 88 reviews so far, 86 of which are a perfect five stars. The other two? Four stars! There isn’t one review dipping below that. That’s actually bonkers. So, what are these thrilled reviewers saying, exactly? That out of all of the skincare they’ve tried, “none have proven worthy” compared to Hanacure products like this one. They say this cleanser “has helped calm down [their] hormonal acne breakouts” and that they have “never seen [their] skin so clear.” They say it “cleans deeply without making [their] skin dry and tight afterwards,” and that people honestly think they’re about 15 years younger than they are. Plus, a little goes a long way, so most think the price is 100% worth it!

This gorgeous cleanser might be unlike anything you’ve ever used before, but if nothing you’ve ever used before has quite hit the mark, this is your moment. Grab a jar today and get ready to experience the magic!

Get the Microphol Neutralizing Cleanser for just $28 at Hanacure!

Looking for more? Shop other skincare products at Hanacure here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!