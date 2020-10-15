Sweat-Wicking Fleece? These Cute Hanes Joggers Are Next Level

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have that friend who’s always cold. We also all have a friend who’s always hot. But what if you’re both of those friends? The second you bundle up, you’re ready to tear off every layer, but as soon as you do, you’re left shivering. Eep!

We can relate. It can be especially tough when you’re on the go in the cold. You need warmer clothes, but if your body is moving — whether you’re rushing to work or going for a run — your body starts to heat up fast. You’re sweating, but at the same time, you’re covered in goosebumps. So, what’s the solution? Never leaving your house? Of course not. You just need higher-performance clothing!

Get the Hanes Performance Fleece Jogger Pants with Pockets (originally $24) for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Hanes is, without a doubt, a reliable brand for great loungewear and activewear — but is it up to the task of keeping us both warm and cool simultaneously? You bet. These joggers may be unlike anything you’ve tried before. They have smooth, soft fabric on the outside, but inside, they’re lined with warm fleece. But what makes them really stand out? The fact that they’re sweat-wicking!

While some fleece and sherpa items only focus on keeping you warm, these joggers were created specifically to keep you comfortable, which means no overheating and no sweat running down your legs. If you’re too cold, they’ll warm you up — and if you’re too warm, they’ll cool you down!

These joggers have a little bit of stretch, a flat-seam waistband and an adjustable drawstring for a customized fit. But why not add a few more impressive features into the mix? They also have side-seam pockets and are totally tag-free. Goodbye, itch and irritation! Don’t come back! And, of course, we’d never forget about the ribbed ankle cuffs, providing a cuter, more pulled-together look. Just say no to long, mud-covered hems, and just say yes to showing off your cute shoes!

These Hanes joggers are lightweight and just lovely for fall and winter. They’re changing the game right now, and they’re even on sale, as if they weren’t already an A+ fashion find. BRB, buying right now!

