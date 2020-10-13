Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime Day is all about discovering a deal you never thought you’d find. There are plenty of little things we know we’re picking up, but we should all be thinking big too. Amazon carries some of the top brands in the entire world, after all, and that includes fashion. One brand we’re not missing out on this Prime Day? Alo Yoga!

So many celebs love and have been spotted in Alo: Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner, Kristin Cavallari, Addison Rae, Lady Gaga, Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande…the list could probably go on forever. It’s an A-lister-approved brand for sure, and now is your chance to match up with your favorite stars. Check out some of the best Alo deals we found below!

1. This Reversible Jacket — $15 off!

Soft, cozy sherpa on one side and smooth, sleek fabric on the other — this Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket is one of our top cold weather picks. It was $149, but now you can grab it for just $134 with free shipping!

2. These High-Waisted Leggings — 38% off!

These eye-catching Sequence Leggings are made with a breathable performance fabric with a “second-skin feel.” They’re made to lift, sculpt, contour and smooth so your confidence is always at 100%. Originally $128, they now start at just $79!

3. These Ripped Leggings — 38% off!

More leggings? Yes, please! These Warrior Ripped Leggings have a different look with their distressed details, but they’re still seriously comfortable thanks to their flat-lock seams. Originally up to $125, you can grab a pair for just $78!

4. This Hoodie Top — 15% off!

This Social Long Sleeve Top has a drawstring hood and an adorably oversize fit. And those bishop sleeves? Unexpected for loungewear like this, but way, way appreciated. It was up to $78, but now grab it for $66!

5. This Sherpa Jacket — 48% off!

This Shanti Half Zip fleece/jacket hybrid is the coziest thing on the block. It’s a must for wearing outside in the brisk weather, but we also want to curl up in it on the couch for a nap. It could go up to $138, but you can grab it now for just $72!

6. This Majorly Cropped Top — 9% off!

This cropped short-sleeve top is an athleisure sensation. Throw it on over your sports bra, letting it peek out the bottom, and let the raw hem and sleeves of the top really bring the look home. This top goes up to $36, but right now, it starts at $33!

7. This Stretchy Bra — 49% off!

This Interlace Bra pulls on like any other sports bra but has a triangle silhouette with an amazing strappy design at both the chest and back. The four-way stretch fabric is ready to move with you, from the gym to the recliner!

