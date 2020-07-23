This Loose and Lacy Cami Will Become a Staple in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All you need is a little touch of lace to take a basic to the next level. We’ve seen so many varieties of lacy tops on the market this summer, and we’re absolutely obsessed with the look! What we’re particularly loving right now is the slip-style — you know, the type of pieces that resembles a slinky nightgown.

We found a dreamy take on this trend courtesy of this cami from Happy Sailed! The material is stretchy and lightweight, and it has all the elements that we want in a romantic summertime top.

Get the Happy Sailed Women’s Halter Lace V Neck Strappy Loose Tank Top for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.



Although there are many choices out there, this is truly one of the best lace camis that we’ve come across. The deep V-neckline is flattering, and the lace itself is super intricate and pretty. It looks so delicate that you’d think this was a top that’s a part of a silky two-piece sleepwear set!

This top has super thin straps that meet in the back in a halter-like style, and they’re adjustable so you can make them as long or short as you’s like. The longer the straps, the more revealing this top can be! It’s totally up to you and your style.

Amazon reviewers are clearly impressed by these camis! Not only are they incredibly easy to style, they are bound to attract compliments whenever you step out. They come in 13 colors and prints, and each option is as beautiful as the next.

We don’t want to play favorites, but the white version is absolutely ideal for the season. White is the shade made to show off your tan, and this top will do exactly that. If that’s not your vibe, fear not — any of the options will be a winner. In fact, we suggest buying more than one. You may want to wear it every single day!

