



Wish you could just snap your fingers and your hair would be fabulous in an instant? Well, obviously, but we’re not quite so lucky to be living in that advanced reality — wherever it is. Perfecting our ‘do takes time, and honestly, it’s just way too much time.

Snapping our fingers might be a distant dream, but this flat iron is right here, and it’s ready to cut your hair styling time in half at the very least. It’s compact, it’s quick, it’s versatile, it’s 25% off and it’s just so sleek all dressed up in its mint green plates!

Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Ceramic Flat Styling Iron (originally $115) for just $86 at Dermstore!

Harry Josh is a staple in celebrity haircare routines. A few fans of the brand? Gisele Bündchen, Kristin Cavallari, Ashley Olsen, Miranda Kerr and Karlie Kloss, among many others. Any Harry Josh hair tool is ready to make your hair worthy of the red carpet and camera flashes, and this flat iron is our favorite way to make it happen — and fast!

This is a travel-size hair straightener, making it good for trips (it has universal voltage!), storing at your office desk or fitting onto your already crowded vanity at home. Just because it’s small, however, weighing barely over ⅓ pound, doesn’t mean it’s not effective. One reviewer said this tool “makes hair supernaturally sleek, smooth and super-silky,” able to create anything from pin-straight strands, to beachy waves, to enviable curls!

Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Ceramic Flat Styling Iron (originally $115) for just $86 at Dermstore!

This styling iron is a technological feat, wired with digital technology that makes perfecting your hair even easier. Turn it on and observe as it heats up in only 30 seconds! Speaking of heat, you actually have control over that. You can customize your temperature settings from 325 degrees all the way up to 425 degrees. This means regardless of the texture of your hair, there’s a setting here that will work for you!

Other amazing features of this Harry Josh iron? The nano-ceramic/tourmaline barrel emits negative ions for smoothness, while the ceramic heater ensures that barrel is evenly heated from top to bottom so every pass yields the same beautiful results. This tool also has a 360-degree swivel cord, which is perfect if you’re twisting it around to make tight curls, as well as a 60-minute auto shut-off feature for safety. No more worrying if you left the straightener on at home. Even if you did, it will just take care of itself!

The sale on this styling iron is exciting on its own, but add in the included two-year warranty and you’re getting an undeniable deal, so take advantage of it today!

Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Ceramic Flat Styling Iron (originally $115) for just $86 at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Harry Josh Pro Tools here and other flat irons available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!