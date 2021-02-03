Save Up to 60% During the Hatch End of Season Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Calling all mamas, mamas-to-be and friends/family of mamas! You are not going to want to miss this. HATCH, the ultimate brand for all things maternity, is having a gigantic end of season sale right now, with prices up to 60% off! Now, don’t click away if you’re not currently pregnant. Hatch makes clothing for before, during and after pregnancy, so there really is something here for everyone!

HATCH is the real deal. Like, the realest. Practically every celebrity mom wears/has worn the brand, including Kourtney Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Gwen Stefani…should we go on? We could, but you get the point. Let’s get to our picks from this sale!

The Knit Onesie

This ultra-soft jumpsuit is going to be your new uniform. It’s one size fits all, so anyone at any stage of pregnancy (or pre- or post-pregnancy) can rock its cozy wool and adorable patch pockets!

Get The Knit Onesie (originally $278) for just $167 at HATCH for a limited time!

The Melanie Dress

How pretty is this vintage-inspired dress with its puff sleeves, smocking and polka dots? The swingy, flowy fit is a dream. It’s even on sale in both Ivory and Jade right now (though Jade is selling fast)!

Get The Melanie Dress (originally $278) for just $111 at HATCH for a limited time!

The Ruthie Bodysuit

This bodysuit is henley style, the buttons making it great for breast-feeding. We love the subtle stripes on its ribbed knit, and we especially love the support it offers to a growing belly!

Get The Ruthie Bodysuit (originally $158) for just $95 at HATCH for a limited time!

The Paperbag Pant

These lightweight pants are so easy to wear but will always elevate your look. We love the ruffle elastic waistband because it can grow with your belly, but you can also wear it tighter and higher on the waist if you’re not pregnant!

Get The Paperbag Pant (originally $168) for just $84 at HATCH for a limited time!

The Jovie Overall

We’ve always adored an overall look on a glowing, pregnant mama. These have a mega-stylish plaid print on their comfy wool blend material, plus adjustable side buttons so you can keep wearing them even as your bump grows (and shrinks)!

Get The Jovie Overall (originally $348) for just $209 at HATCH for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the sale here and see everything else at HATCH here!

