When stylists stress the importance of accessorizing, they’re not messing around. Accessories aren’t only outfit-finishers, they’re often outfit-makers. If you want a look to be unforgettable, whether you’re walking the red carpet or through the entrance of your favorite coffee shop, adding a few statement pieces could be the key!

Even better is when those accessories bring good vibes along with them. These stackable bracelet sets set the standard. They feature eight bracelets per stack, unattached so you can always remove or reorder some. You’ll see layers of jewels, rhinestones, metallic and stone beads and leatherette/metallic bars. There are over 30 color options available, but they don’t differ solely in color. They each represent different things, energy-wise. We’ve picked out five of our favorites we think anyone would love, both for their looks and their symbolism. P.S. Each stack comes in a nice gift box, in case you were thinking of buying one for a Valentine’s Day present. They come in two sizes too!

Turquoise

This beachy stack features turquoise tones, meant to “purify and dispel negative energy” while also symbolizing friendship and love. We are so ready to say goodbye to negative energy right now!

Turquoise

Mermaid Glass

This is what iridescent dreams are made of. Mermaid glass is gorgeous, but we also love this stack because it represents beauty, miracles, success and victory. If you’re looking to take charge of something, this aurora-like stack is for you!

Mermaid Glass – Black

Howlite/Hematite

This white and silver bracelet stack is versatile and elegant. It has howlite and hematite working together, claiming to relieve anger and stress while boosting your confidence and self-esteem!

White Howlite/Silver

Sodalite

Blue has always been a calming color, but this sodalite stack takes it to the next level, claiming to “bring calmness and emotional balance” while giving your intuition an encouraging boost!

Blue Sodalite

Jasper

We love the natural earth tones of this bracelet stack. They ground us, which makes sense, as jasper is known for bringing “tranquility, wholeness and balance” into the life of those who keep it close!

Brown Jasper

