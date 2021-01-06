Refresh Your WFH Wardrobe With These Fold-Over Lounge Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At this point, working from home is still the norm for many of Us. While it did take some time getting used to our new routines, the remote lifestyle will likely continue well into the year.

With that in mind, we’re embracing the situation by picking up more comfy clothes to wear while we put in our hours. Even if you have a packed schedule of Zoom meetings that require blouses and makeup, that shouldn’t stop you from choosing comfy bottoms that no one will see. This pair that we found on Amazon is said to be so unbelievably soft, they’re bound to become a part of your everyday essentials in record time!

Get the HDE Women’s Color Block Fold Over Waist Yoga Pants for prices starting at just $13, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, January 6, 2021, but are subject to change.



These pants are made from a stretchy cotton material, which is the main reason they fit so smoothly. They also have a fold-over waistband that you can adjust to maximize comfort. You can make them high-waisted if you choose, or wear them in a low-rise style.

In addition, these pants feature a slight flare leg and a loose silhouette throughout. Despite their breezy nature, they’re far from frumpy — in fact, they’re actually figure-flattering. Shoppers are obsessed with the fit and stretch capabilities, with some even saying you should order a size down if you want a tighter look.

HDE Women’s Color Block Fold Over Waist Yoga Pants

Get the HDE Women’s Color Block Fold Over Waist Yoga Pants for prices starting at just $13, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, January 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

These pants are currently available in a slew of basic solid shades, with some offering a graphic print on the waistband that’s visible when folded over. Thousands of Amazon shoppers to date note that these are the ideal pants to wear while relaxing at home — and that’s precisely why we plan on rocking them around the clock! Once it’s required to go back to the office, we won’t be able to get away with bottoms like these — and that’s why we’re investing in comfort while we can!

See it: Get the HDE Women’s Color Block Fold Over Waist Yoga Pants for prices starting at just $13, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, January 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from HDE and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!