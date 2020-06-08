You Can Score These Ultra-Comfy Lounge Pants in Tons of Sizes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all admit that loungewear is our best friend right now! We’ve invested in a vast selection of comfy sweats and PJs over the past few months, and many of Us are still looking for more styles to add to our wardrobes!

The next pair of cozy sweats that are on our radar? That would have to be the HDE lounge pants. They have over 2,000 Amazon reviewers obsessed with their overall feel — plus, they come in a remarkably wide range of sizes!

Get the HDE Women’s Casual Lounge PJ Bottoms for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



One shopper said that these sweats can fit all different types of waist sizes, thanks in part to how stretchy and roomy they are (it’s that hint of spandex)! You may even want to try sizing down from your usual order if you prefer a snugger fit. They feature a drawstring in the elastic waistband as well so you can tighten them to fit you perfectly. They are high-waisted and come in a variety of colors and graphic prints! They also have a roomy flare leg that’s ideal for sleeping or just hanging around the house.

Customers say that it was a “joy” to discover these bottoms, and that they are endlessly comfortable. They also claim that they are “nice enough to wear out” if you’re popping to the grocery store or running other everyday errands. Actually, these ecstatic customers “don’t want to take them off” because of how “fabulous” they feel.

Amazon reviewers who note they have fuller figures are especially excited about these casual lounge pants. They don’t find them to feel tight or awkward to wear, which is an issue many run into on the quest for the perfect pants. Sizing goes up to 4X Plus, so plenty of shoppers will be able to find an optimal fit. Even though the size chart says that the largest size is meant to accommodate a 44-inch waist, one shopper said that a 50-inch waist can fit in these pants. We’re all about size-inclusive fashion, and it looks like Amazon has delivered another hit!

