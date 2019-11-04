5 Pairs of Comfortable Heels for People Who Usually Hate Heels





Have one-too-many pairs of uncomfortable heels brought you to your breaking point? Then it’s time to reevaluate what exactly you’re slipping on your feet!

This is a common problem that impacts many — and quite frankly, it shouldn’t be the case! Strutting around in style shouldn’t be reserved for supermodels out on the town. We love how chic and classic a good pair of heels can look — but when it comes to how they feel? They’re anything but desirable, which is why we’re here to take action. We’ve rounded up five comfortable heels to shop now!

Nordstrom

Let’s be clear here: not all heels are the same. Just look at this riding boot. Sure, it’s not your typical Carrie Bradshaw-approved footwear — but make no mistake, it doesn’t disappoint. This over-the-knee boot comes available in three autumn-appropriate shades and the heel is incredibly walkable while still providing a boost!

Grab the SARTO by Franco Sarto Caylen Riding Boot (originally $300) now with prices starting at just $250, available at Nordstrom!

Zappos

Love a mule and a heel? Us too, and that’s why we’re swooning over this shoe that’s totally the best of both worlds. This twofer morphs some of our favorite features together and does so in three sensational shades. Sold!

Grab the 42 Gold Figaro for $140, available at Zappos!

Macy’s

A strappy sandal is understated yet exceptionally chic. It can transition through all four seasons — plus with blush leather and black suede available, it’ll match with anything and everything!

Grab the Steve Madden Carrson Two-Piece Sandals (originally $89) now only $62, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout for an additional 30% off at checkout!

Saks Fifth Avenue

A major trend of fall? Anything animal-inspired, and this sandal fits the bill. Put your best foot forward in the most fashionable way in these platform heels. From the ankle strap to the very sturdy heel under five inches, it’s one fabulous feature after another.

Grab the Stuart Weitzman Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals (originally $495) now only $347, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

YOOX

Everyone knows a platform heel offers up comfort and support. So, when we’re looking to treat ourselves (and seriously invest) in a brand-new pair of platforms, this is a strong option. With the holidays around the corner, these embellished beauties are worth the splurge!

See it: Grab the Miu Miu Pump (originally $570) now only $393, available at YOOX! Not your style? Check out additional women’s shoes on sale also available at YOOX here!

