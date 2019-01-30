Grab This Pair of Heels From Duchess Kate’s Go-To Brand for Under $150

We’re always on the hunt for high heels. Even though they’re known for being “fancier” shoes, there are so many different styles out there that fit so many occasions. It can be overwhelming to pick and choose, which is why we need one shoe that’s undeniably a perfect fit when we need it to be. A Cinderella shoe, we might say, but one we’d never, ever leave behind at a ball.

The L.K. Bennett Fern Suede Heel is that Cinderella shoe. The Disney princess herself doesn’t wear L.K. Bennett, considering she is a fictional character, but there’s a real-life princess who does. A duchess, to be more exact. Duchess Kate is an avid L.K. Bennett fan and is often seen stepping out in the brand’s shoes. Fern heels, specifically, have been spotted on her regal feet! A glass slipper has nothing on these.

The Fern Suede Heel has a 100% leather upper and sole for a luxurious softness all over. It has a closed pointed toe on one end, and a skinny 100-mm heel on the other. This slim heel is mid-height, coming in just under four inches. Tall enough for a significant height boost and elongated legs, but short enough not to stand out in a distracting way or send us heels over head.

This shoe is timeless in its simplicity, making it a wardrobe essential we’ll have around for a very long time. It’s the perfect shoe for wedding season as it will match any cocktail dress or even a longer, flowing gown. It’s also the perfect shoe for the office, pairing naturally with a pencil skirt or trousers to fit a business-professional dress code and up. If our dress code is casual, we’re still finding a way to wedge these heels into our outfits. As our favorite lawyer, Elle Woods, would say, “What—Like it’s hard?”

It’s super easy! A pair of skinny jeans and a tucked-in cotton blouse would work without a hitch. We could also go for a floral mini or midi-dress, or maybe a pair of high-waisted draped shorts, with or without tights. If we want to pull these shoes off the rack for a date night, that’s no problem either. Pair them with a little black dress and it’s a deadly pair — and one that scores a second date. If we don’t want that second date, these heels will make kicking our dull date to the curb that much classier. Bye, now! Don’t call Us!

These Fern heels are currently available in eight colors. One for every day of the week and an extra for a last-minute outfit change. These shades range from pops to neutrals to classics, so we truly will be ready for any occasion.

The bold Poolside Blue heel is definitely on the “pop” side. The blue color is so vibrant that it almost looks lit up from within. These would of course work as a colorful accent with a more monochrome outfit, but we also love the idea of pairing it with other bright colors, like teal greens, dazzling yellows, and fierce reds. This shade is also on sale for half of its original price!

Also on sale is the mossy Green shade, a transitional color that will help us walk in and out of seasons with ease. Even though these heels are green, they’re earthy and very versatile, still essentially functioning as a neutral.

Powder Blue is a beautiful spring and summer color, leaning into a lilac tint. One Yellow shade (yes, there are two) is full of sunshine and happy days while the other shade has more of a lemon-lime look that we love for autumn.

Rounding out the shades are Brown, Navy and Black. Brown is a true neutral, a tan with a touch of sweet caramel. Navy is ultra dark, a luxe choice for when we don’t want to wear all black. The Black shade will always be there for when we do, though!

New L.K. Bennett shoppers get an extra perk apart from the joy of owning these heels. We can sign up for the brand’s newsletter toward the bottom of the page and receive 10% off our first purchase!

Is it too soon to kick our current pair of shoes off in anticipation of the arrival of these Fern heels? Perhaps. Are we so excited that we won’t listen to reason? Yes. And we are not waiting for Prince Charming to slip them on for us when they arrive!

See it: Get the Fern Suede Heel (originally $295) starting at $148 from L.K. Bennett! Not your style? Check out other shoes from L.K. Bennett here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



