If you ask Us denim is one fashion essential that stays in style year-round. We couldn’t get enough of nostalgic flare-leg jeans this past spring. Knee-length Bermuda shorts, aka jorts, were everywhere this summer. Now that we’re heading into fall, denim is back and you don’t want to be caught without it. From Taylor Swift‘s NFL season opener look to fall fashion tips from a celeb stylist, there are so many clues signaling that pieces like denim jumpsuits will be a hit this fall.

Take Heidi Klum, for instance. On Thursday, September 11, she arrived at an America’s Got Talent taping in a fashionable denim jumpsuit. The seamless one-piece embodied effortlessly chic rich-mom style. She kept her look simple only accessorizing with a pair of aviator sunglasses, a brown tote bag and open-toe heels.

Klum’s one-piece instantly landed her at the top of our fall fashion mood board. The effortlessly chic ensemble is one that we can dress up or down depending on our mood and that’s just one of the many reasons why we can’t wait to get our hands on a denim jumpsuit. We can’t confirm exactly where Klum snagged her look, however, we took a trip to Amazon and uncovered a near spot-on lookalike.

Get the Tongmingyun Cap Sleeve Denim One-Piece for just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Tongmingyun Cap-Sleeve Denim One-Piece is a fall staple! The straight-leg jumpsuit has button-down details and belt loop so you can cinch your waist at your leisure. It has two faux pockets across the chest but features two large pockets at the hips.

The stylish and comfortable jumpsuit is made from high-quality denim that ensures durability. That’s right. You’ll be able to rock it this fall and beyond! Not to mention it comes with fun cap-sleeves for a chic touch. It’s available in women’s sizes S through XXL.

Not sure how to style a denim one-piece? Take a page from Klum’s book. For elevated ensembles, accessorize with minimalist jewelry, a fall-friendly handbag and matching heels. Want to rock it on a more casual basis? Pair it with your favorite sneakers and top it off with a ball cap! It’s just that simple.

It might not be easy snagging an exact lookalike for Klum’s one-piece, so we rounded up several other styles like ones with zip-down fronts and flare-leg silhouettes.

