These Fleece-Lined Skinny Jeans Make Wearing Denim in the Winter Easy

We wear our denim year-round and embrace all of its forms. We’re talking cut-off shorts, full-length pants, western-inspired jackets and even trendy accessories! But here’s the thing about rocking jeans in the wintertime — they’re simply not the most practical option if you live in an area known for freezing temperatures.

If you’ve ever worn jeans in the bitter cold, you know exactly what we’re talking about. They are traditionally made from cotton, which is an incredibly breathable fabric — and they just won’t keep you warm like other types of bottoms. That’s precisely why we often layer tights or leggings underneath when it’s particularly frigid outside. But those days may be over! This pair of fleece-lined jeans from heipeiwa makes it so much easier to incorporate denim into our frostiest ensembles. If you don’t believe Us, shoppers on Amazon have tested them out in freezing conditions and claim they are seriously weather-proof!

These jeans keep you toasty and insulate heat thanks to a plush layer of fleece underneath. If you tried to recreate this by layering up, chances are you’ll be left feeling uncomfortable and bulky. Thankfully, these genius jeans do the dirty work for you, and even provide a sleek, flattering look that protects against chilly climates.

To give you an idea of how warm these skinny jeans are, one shopper notes that they wore them “in 30 degree weather” with heavy winds — and found that they were perfectly comfortable throughout their excursion! Despite being skeptical at first, this surprised reviewer’s trial run proved to be successful, which is why they’re assuring fellow Amazon aficionados to embrace this practical product.

These jeans have a classic mid-rise waist and are fitted all the way down to the ankle region. The fleece lining doesn’t stop them from being stretchy, and they’re currently available in a handful of washes. If you want to stay cozy while wearing denim this winter, this pair should be on your radar!

