We’ve joked throughout our entire lives about needing our “beauty sleep,” but honestly, the concept is very, very real. Not only can a good snooze majorly benefit your health, but it can be key to keeping your skin fresh and plump. That being said, sleeping might not necessarily be enough to keep you looking like you’ve been bathing in the Fountain of Youth. A little boost could make a huge difference!

Enter: your nighttime skincare routine. A little cleansing, a little toning, a little moisturizing…but that final step to seal it all in might be most important of all. For Helena Bonham Carter, that means a sleeping oil!

The Crown actress recently spilled her beauty secrets to InStyle, and we especially took note when she explained her night routine. Her main way to hasten collagen reproduction? Sleep. A lot of it. But as that helpful extra boost? “I love putting on Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil before bed.”

Reviewers say this oil is the “perfect introduction to retinol” because of its gentle nature. Even those who “typically cannot use retinoids” say they “have not had any issues” with it. Shoppers find it to be a “very soothing last step” in their routine, not to mention “very luxurious.” They say they “wake up in the morning with such an even and softened complexion,” and some are at the point where they “couldn’t live without” it!

For your key ingredients, of course, we start with the retinol, trans-retinoic acid ester. This retinol claims to support healthy skin “without the irritation of traditional retinol” while revitalizing skin for a more youthful appearance. You’ll also find blue tansy in this oil, giving it its gorgeous color, as well as German chamomile, both of which may help soothe redness and comfort skin. The final key ingredient is licorice, a lesser known, brightening skincare fave that might be hyperpigmentation’s worst enemy!

Whether you’re dealing with enlarged, clogged pores, fine lines and wrinkles, a dull complexion, unevenness or dark spots, this oil may be vital to your beauty sleep. Simply massage and pat it into clean skin at the end of your routine, watching as the blue hue turns clear. Now, ready for a luminous glow that won’t wash off in the morning? We know we are!

