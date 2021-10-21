Thin Hair? These Capsules May Be the Secret to Long, Luscious Locks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our hair is tricky. It can be beautiful and soft and silky and thick for years and years, and then suddenly it’s just…not. It’s thinning, with strand upon strand coming out in the shower and quickly filling up our hairbrush. It’s not growing back as quickly or as lusciously as it once did. It just looks dull and damaged — even when we deep condition. Is this forever?

While taking care of your hair with topical treatments can be great, this might be the right time to target the source. Many things can affect your hair, from your physical environment, to your current stress levels, to your age and hormones. You may start to lose the vitamins and nutrients you need to keep every day a good hair day. This supplement, however, is ready to fill you back up!

Get the Hey Girl Nice Hair Dietary Supplement for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This supplement is not only about helping to grow and strengthen hair that’s started to lose its fullness and power, but also about maintaining good results. It also may be great to take if your hair is still at its best and you don’t want it to ever start thinning or weakening.

These little veggie-friendly, USA-made capsules aim to restock your hair with the vitamins and nutrients it’s lost, including Vitamins A, C, D3 and E, as well as biotin, keratin and calcium, to name just a few. They’re also gluten-free and non-GMO. These ingredients are all about helping with hair growth, reducing fallout and protecting hair via antioxidants. The best part is that they could have a positive effect on your skin and nails as well. A three-in-one winner!

Get the Hey Girl Nice Hair Dietary Supplement for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a low-commitment supplement as well, making keeping up with it easy. Remember, consistency is key for what could be life-changing results! Just take one capsule after a meal, twice per day.

They come in a nicely sized container, but if you’re going out to eat, you can very easily just stick a single capsule in your purse. No night out is going to stop this hair from looking and feeling its best yet again!

Get the Hey Girl Nice Hair Dietary Supplement for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Hey Girl Nutrition here and check out other hair regrowth treatments available at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for even more great finds from all types of categories!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!