This Gloss Is Key for Keeping Jennifer Aniston’s Iconic Hair ‘Really Shiny’

If you could trade hair with anyone in the world, who would it be? There are so many celebrities who hand out constant hair envy, from Zendaya, to Nicole Kidman, to Kim Kardashian, but one star whose photos have probably been brought to hairstylists the most often is Jennifer Aniston, from The Rachel to way beyond!

Aniston’s hair has looked incredible for decades because she’s stuck with much of the same glam squad for decades. When you find something (or someone) that works, you stick with it. That’s why Aniston has been working with Michael Canalé for nearly 30 years, and that’s a big part of why her hair is as iconic as it is!

Get the Canalé Signature Gloss for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

As you may have guessed, Canalé is Michael Canalé’s own hair line, and he uses his specially-formulated products to keep Aniston’s hair looking endlessly brilliant and vibrant. This Signature Gloss in Midnight Blue plays a big role in helping to maintain and boost Aniston’s famous “bronde” tones. “It keeps the hair really shiny and seals the color while keeping the pieces around the face light and vibrant,” he explained to Vogue.

Midnight Blue is the go-to shade for Aniston, but don’t worry if your hair color doesn’t match. While Midnight Blue is for those with light-ice blonde to cool brunette hair and cool skin undertones, there are two other shades you can grab. Cool Blue is for cool blondes with cool skin undertones, and Sunkissed Gold is for golden blonde to baby blonde hair types with warm skin undertones!

This foam gloss was created to enhance, refresh and preserve hair color. It contains UV sunblock as well, because protecting your hair from the sun is important too. It’s part of what could help make your hair so shiny from using this product!

To use the Signature Gloss, start by washing hair and rinsing. Then, shake up the bottle and apply four to six pumps to hair, lathering and massaging from roots to ends. Let it absorb for three to five minutes, and then wash hair and rinse again. Follow up with a conditioner as you normally would and style as preferred. It’s recommended that you do this around once every two weeks!

