When it comes to leggings, what do you think — does price equal quality? There are tons of brands out there trying to drill that idea into shoppers’ heads. And sure, some of those brands use high-quality materials and create cute designs, so it feels like the purchase is more worth it. But let’s be real — wouldn’t you rather spend a fraction of the price for the same quality?

There are plenty of cheaply-made leggings out there at all price ranges, but you know what that means? There are plenty of high-quality ones out there at all price ranges as well. It definitely takes a little patience and research to find them, but that’s our job, and we’re ready to show you a pair you’ll absolutely adore — and not only for its price tag!

Get the Hi Clasmix High-Waisted Leggings starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

We would say these Hi Clasmix leggings seem too good to be true, but considering the fact they’re number one bestsellers in their category on top of having so many stellar reviews, they’ve clearly been out to impress. They have a figure-hugging, full-length fit with soft, four-way stretch fabric that’s made to feel like a second skin rather than an uncomfortable layer — and wow, they seriously know how to flatter!

These leggings have a wide, high-rise waistband that offers smoothing tummy control and compression so you can always look and feel your best, even with just a sports bra on top. Your confidence will rise even more once you realize that these leggings are made to be totally opaque so the fabric won’t switch to see-through at first squat!

If you’re looking for a single pair of black leggings, you’ve found it here. If you’re looking for more, however, don’t go anywhere. You can grab multipacks of black leggings with two, three or five pairs, or you can check out some of the other multipacks featuring more colors and designs. You’ll find a starry galaxy print, a glittery dot print, a dark leopard print and a handful of solid colors as well like grey, green, rosy brown and blue. There are 15 options overall!

Whether you’re using these leggings to practice your splits, go for a crisp morning run, flow through your yoga practice, go hard at a HIIT routine or simply keep things cute and comfy with a cropped tee, zip-up hoodie and slippers, they’re ready to come home with you!

