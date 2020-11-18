This Sweatshirt Is All About Putting Kindness (and Softness) First

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see a piece of clothing and feel like it’s speaking directly to you? Like the fabric was laid out with you in mind, the silhouette was based on your proportions and the graphic design was inspired by your own heart and soul?

That’s the feeling we got when we found this pullover sweatshirt on Amazon, and we have a feeling countless other shoppers are about to follow suit. We’re already suckers for a comfy pullover — even if it’s completely solid — but this one has the loveliest message, and we heard it loud and clear!

Get the Kath’s Inclusion Project Be a Kind Human Sweatshirt for just $32 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweatshirt is made of a soft cotton blend. It has a crew neckline and comes in four colors: black, navy, royal blue and dark heather grey. All four colors have the same thing in common: white script lettering spelling out the words “Be a kind human.” The script is gorgeous, and the message itself is stunning too!

We love sweatshirts like this because they not only spread some festive cheer during the holiday season, but they give off lovely vibes all year long — or at least whenever it’s cold enough for a sweatshirt. It’s not only a reminder for others to keep a cool head, but it’s a reminder for you too. You never know what someone is going through, and a simple kind gesture or word could make someone’s whole day!

You can wear this sweatshirt with basically anything. Even though there’s technically a graphic in front, it’s not busy enough that it would clash with patterned pants or coats. Try it with a plaid skirt, a pair of stretchy jeans, some comfy leggings, some plush sweatpants or even some denim shorts!

If you’re thinking about buying this sweatshirt for yourself, we definitely say go for it. We know we are. If you’re still doing some holiday shopping though — or have yet to begin — think of it as a gift too! Everyone wears sweatshirts and everyone loves a little (or a lot of) kindness, so grab one (or a few) for a friend this year!

