We all love our ugly holiday sweaters…when the time is right. They can be great for ugly sweater parties, ugly sweater contests or for just hanging out at home, watching Holidate on Netflix for the fifth time this month. They certainly don’t work for every occasion though.

Whether you’re posing for a holiday card, sparking up some winter romance, lighting the candles or lighting up the tree, sometimes you want something a little…prettier than an ugly sweater. The only issue? How do you make your outfit still scream “holidays” without the reindeer patterns or the goofy, cartoony graphics? Let Us show you!

Get the Blooming Jelly Lantern Sleeve Oversized Pullover Sweater with Pearls for just $41 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Let’s start off with the basics. This sweater is a classic grey shade, and its material is super soft and cozy. It has a ribbed neckline, ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hem, and that hem hits around mid-hip. The overall fit is a little slouchy, not baggy, and the comfort level is even beyond what you’d expect. It has such an effortless look too, thanks to the sleeves. They have dropped shoulders and a lantern effect, billowing out just before tapering back in at the wrist!

Obviously, we can’t stop talking about the sleeves there. The star of the sweater? The pearly embellishments sprinkling the sleeves from shoulder to wrist — like snowfall. Getting those holiday vibes now? And just like how snowflakes come in different sizes and fall in unpredictable patterns, so do these pearly beads. They freckle the shoulders, but then they suddenly fall into stripes on the arms, larger “snowflakes” dotting the space between each stripe. We’re in love!

Now, let’s start putting this sweater to the styling test. Spoiler alert: It passes with flying colors. You can keep things on the chic yet casual side by wearing it with skinny jeans and sneakers, or you can take it up a notch with straight-leg trousers and booties. You can take it up another notch by tucking the front into a skirt and grabbing a pair of block heels, or you can wind all the way down with some velvety-soft leggings and plush slippers once you get home or the Zoom call is over. Already planning your look(s)? Grab your size now before it’s gone!

