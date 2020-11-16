Our Favorite Stylish and Funny Christmas Sweaters for 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many ways to get into the spirit of the season, but a classic holiday sweater is at the top of the list! Ugly Christmas sweaters were once something to scoff at — we all remember that iconic scene in Bridget Jones’s Diary! But ever since Mark Darcy rocked his reindeer jumper with pride, they have become trophy pieces — in fact, some people organize entire gatherings centered around these witty knits.

In recent years, it’s been all about wearing “ugly” holiday sweaters ironically and having fun with it. As far as we’re concerned, the more over-the-top, the better. ‘Tis the season, after all! If you’re looking to upgrade your festive fashion this year and embrace the trendiest novelty item of the season, we’ve rounded up our top holiday sweater picks below. Oh, and if you’re scared of crossing over into full fugly territory, there are still plenty of stylish options to order now.

Most Stylish Christmas Sweaters

This Fuzzy Santa Sweater

Seriously, how adorable is this sweater? We’re obsessed with the fuzzy Santa graphics sprinkled throughout the garment, and how great they look against the sweater’s light pink hue.

Get the AvoDovA Women ‘s Christmas Furry Sweaters for $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Simple Striped Sweater

Even though the Christmas tree is decked out in sequins and super glitzy, the rest of the sweater keeps it simple — which totally balances out the look.

Get the Tipsy Elves Women’s Stylish Christmas Sweaters for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

At first glance, you may think that the classic pattern on this sweater isn’t the most stylish — but the fact that it’s off-the-shoulder completely elevates it!

Get the LILBETTER Women’s Off Shoulder Sweater Boat Neck Long Sleeve Loose Knit Jumper for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Adorable Sweater Dress

This is the epitome of a cute themed Christmas dress! The length is perfect, and the traditional pattern works like a charm in frock form.

Get the Tipsy Elves Women’s Red Christmas Sweater Dress for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sleek Sequin Sweater

If you’re not big on truly extra Christmas sweater style, this top is one way you can celebrate the season! The Rudolph silhouette is perfectly understated and chic. Pair it with a pencil skirt and kitten heels for a more formal feel!

Get the Jayde N’ Grey Women’s Reindeer Rudolph Christmas Top for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Funny Ugly Christmas Sweaters

This Disney-Themed Sweater

Disney fans will get such a kick out of these Christmas sweaters! Right now, you can pick up a Mickey and Minnie Santa edition, an Ariel version or even a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed sweater. Our favorite sweater features Olaf from Frozen — too adorable!

Get the Disney Women’s Ugly Christmas Sweater for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Laugh-Out-Loud Viral Sweater

So, remember that time Kim Kardashian broke the internet with her infamous Paper Magazine cover back in November 2014? Now, Santa and his derrière are getting the chance to shine thanks to this Christmas sweater. Bottoms up!

Get the Tipsy Elves Women’s Break The Internet Ugly Christmas Sweater for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Pop Culture Sweater

Any pop culture aficionado will immediately understand the film reference here! If you’re as obsessed with Home Alone as we are, then this is the sweater for you.

Get the v28 Women’s Patterns Christmas Sweater for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Rudolph Sweater

This sweater is funky and fabulous! The string lights actually work using mini LED bulbs, and Rudolph’s red nose even lights up too!

Get the JOYIN Women’s LED Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cheeky Sweater

Just like the last sweater, this bad boy lights up. Any millennial or Gen Z-er will get a kick out of this one!

Get the Tipsy Elves Women’s Light Up Christmas Sweater for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

