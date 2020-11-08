This Knit Pullover Sweater Has the Chicest Sleeves Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is in full swing! Sure, we have the cable knit classics on deck — but we want to elevate our closets this time around. Right now, we’re shopping for a piece that’s completely unique — not just your basic crewneck knit.

In fact, we just spotted this sweater from Hibluco that’s easily of the stunning (yet simple) options we’ve seen to date! It has the ideal casual fit with one key detail that we can’t stop thinking about. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Hibluco Women’s Casual Flare Sleeve Pullover Loose Knitted Crewneck Sweater for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



Can you figure out what we’re obsessed with? If you can’t, we’re talking about the bell sleeves on this sweater. They’re slightly fitted in the shoulder area, and flare out at the wrists in the most beautiful fashion. The sleeves on this sweater also have a cable link running from the top to the hem, which adds contrast to the rest of the simple knit.

The neckline is in line with a standard crewneck, and the hem is long enough to wear with leggings or other tight bottoms. This sweater will also look fabulous with jeans or any type of bottoms for that matter. You can also try layering it over a skirt with tights and finish it off with ankle booties for an upscale ensemble!

Get the Hibluco Women’s Casual Flare Sleeve Pullover Loose Knitted Crewneck Sweater for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater is currently available in a khaki hue, and it’s honestly the dreamiest shade for the fall and winter months. It will team well with so many other colors, so the styling possibilities are endless.

Shoppers say that this sweater seriously exceeded their expectations. In fact, some said it was nicer than the product photos! The feel of the cotton knit is reportedly amazing, it’s not too bulky and it’s so adorable. This sweater is bound to be your new autumn essential!

See it: Get the Hibluco Women’s Casual Flare Sleeve Pullover Loose Knitted Crewneck Sweater for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Hibluco and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!