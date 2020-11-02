The Hottest Anti-Cellulite Cream on the Market Smells Like Tropical Heaven

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin is, well, unreliable to say the least. It’s fickle, and it’s almost always trying to drag us down. Like, literally — it sags over time. Our face is enough of an issue, and many of us have 10-step skincare routines to get a handle on that, but what about the rest of our body? Our legs, stomach, arms, booty and more still have to deal with dryness and signs of aging, and they’re also burdened with the addition of cellulite, stretch marks, razor burn and more!

Luckily, we don’t necessarily need to splurge and layer up on 10 different products in order to properly take care of the majority of our body’s skin. Just one really fantastic one might do the trick, and according to over 14,000 reviewers on Sol de Janeiro’s site alone, the famous Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is The One!

According to the brand, one tub of this Bum Bum (pronounced “boom boom”) cream is sold every 28 seconds. Shoppers love it so much, they’ve given it a collective 4.9/5 rating. They say it’s “worth every penny” and that it’s “by far the most effective product [they’ve] found for [their] cellulite.” Numerous reviews even said they saw “less cellulite after one use.” Reviewers say it “works wonders for stretch marks too.” On top of all of that, “the scent of this cream is more than delicious”!

If you mention this award-winning cream to a fellow skincare lover, one of the first things they’ll probably say is, “OMG, doesn’t it smell amazing?” Shoppers are so obsessed with the tropical scent that Sol de Janeiro even made it into a perfume! The scent is called Cheirosa ’62, and it’s filled with notes of pistachio, almond, salted caramel, sandalwood, vanilla and more!

This bestselling cream is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, sustainably sourced and made in the USA. Curious about its powerhouse ingredients? A top performer for smoothing and tightening skin is the guaraná extract. Rich in caffeine and antioxidants, it may stimulate microcirculation for fast results. It’s joined by deeply hydrating cupuaçu butter, nourishing coconut oil and protective açaí oil and Brazil nut oil to help protect the skin from future troubles.

To use this luscious Bum Bum cream, simply take a dollop and massage it in a circular motion on skin, creating warmth to invite better absorption. You can use it on your own bum bum, of course, but feel free to use it anywhere else you want. The scent and feeling are pretty addictive, so just try not to use the whole tub in one go. A little goes a long way!

