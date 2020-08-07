Ageless Stars Such As Jennifer Aniston Rely on Skincare Vitamins Like These

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the thing about your skincare routine. You can have the best cleansers, toners, serums and moisturizers out there, use the best-rated face masks and exfoliators on the market and contour with the most expensive tools, but it still might not be enough. Chances are you’re doing great things for your skin with all of these products, but if you’re still not completely happy with your results, it might be time to add one more step to your routine.

Vitamins and supplements are way underrated when it comes to skincare. Jennifer Aniston’s agelessness isn’t solely the result of her glowing aura (or pricey products), you know. She’s admitted to taking loads of vitamins to keep her skin looking so youthful. Want to see how a couple of capsules per day could totally transform your complexion? Then you need some HUM in your life!

Get the Turn Back Time dietary supplement for just $40 at HUM Nutrition!

HUM is a top supplement brand with so many solutions for everything from skincare, to hair care, to immunity, to mood and beyond. Turn Back Time, specifically, is for anyone looking for “age-defying skin cell protection.” Hey, that’s Us! These supplements are definite fan-favorites too, with shoppers having collectively rated it a 4.9 out of 5!

Shoppers say TBT has “done wonders” for their skin and that they could see a “significant difference” just a few weeks in. Discoloration from past tanning is fading, pores are visibly smaller, fine lines are filling in and breakouts have lessened. “It’s crazy how quickly it works,” one reviewer said. Multiple reviewers even commented that it’s helped them avoid sunburn when they forgot or didn’t use enough sunscreen!

Turn Back Time’s main goal is UV damage control, seeing as the sun’s rays are a huge culprit when it comes to wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. It contains some serious power ingredients, such as the anti-inflammatory turmeric, vitamin C, green tea extract and polypodium leucotomos extract. These nourishing, antioxidant-rich ingredients work together to fight off free radicals that try to pollute, irritate and age your skin!

To take these supplements, simply swallow two capsules every morning with food. They’re vegan, by the way! Each bottle contains 60 capsules, giving you a one-month supply. Make sure to keep checking in with the mirror to track your progress!

Looking for more? Shop other skin-saving supplements from HUM below. Remember, you’ll save 15% if you buy any three bottles!

