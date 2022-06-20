17 High-Waisted Bikinis We’re Loving Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to two-piece swimsuits, it’s hard for Us to resist a high-waisted bikini. Not only does the style provide endless confidence, but it actually looks chic too — whether you’re on the beach or lounging by the pool!

We’ve loved high-waisted bikinis for years, so picking favorites isn’t easy. When it comes to summer 2022, however, these 17 Amazon sets are ruling over our wish lists. Shop below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re drawn to leopard prints like they’re magnets. How could we ever live without this Saodimallsu two-piece set in our lives?

2. We Also Love: The scalloped trim on this ZAFUL bikini is just the cutest. The textured fabric makes this swimsuit even more flattering too!

3. We Can’t Forget: This sporty-chic ZINPRETTY bikini comes in the perfect color combinations. Some have total ’90s vibes!

4. With a Twist: With a twisted top and ruched, high-rise bottoms, this SUUKSESS bikini was bound to capture our attention sooner rather than later!

5. Next-Level Neon: Neon is still in for summer, so shine brighter than the sun in this fluorescent yellow MELYUM bikini!

6. Simply Strapless: We’re super into the boho print on this Floerns bikini. We also love that you can remove the straps and avoid tan lines when you’re sunbathing!

7. Showing Some Skin: If you want to totally nail the popular under-boob look that’s been taking off lately, this striped, strappy Blooming Jelly set is the way to go!

8. Majorly Minimal: If you’re looking for something without any patterns, intricate straps or textures and accents, this fan-favorite Pink Queen bikini will be right up your alley!

9. Color-Block Crew: The asymmetrical color-blocking on this MakeMeChic two-piece is brilliant. The bottoms are so flattering too, in both front and back!

10. Chase the Rainbow: Who doesn’t love a colorful bathing suit? This rainbow Honlyps bikini will look especially beautiful in photos on your Instagram!

11. Short Sleeves, Please: We’re seeing more and more short-sleeve swimsuit options like this SPORLIKE bikini starting to trend. The ruffles are just too cute!

12. One-Shoulder Winner: The one-shoulder look will never get old with stylish options like this MOOSLOVER swimsuit available to buy on Amazon. It comes in so many colors and patterns!

13. Ready to Ruffle: We can’t stop recommending this dainty floral MOOSLOVER bikini. The ruffle and smocking combination is perpetually awesome!

14. A New Kind of String Bikini: Love the classic string bikini look but prefer a high-waisted bottom? Say hello to your new favorite bathing suit, this SOLY HUX bikini!

15. Meshin’ Around: The mesh panels on this Husmeu bikini pretty much guarantee you’ll turn some heads and be a serious source of envy for other beach-goers!

16. Showing Support: Like your bikini top to fit more like a bra top? This shirred Shein bikini has an underwire top to keep you feeling properly supported!

17. Belt It Out: Is the belt on this Floerns bikini mostly for show? Yes. Is it majorly cool and part of why this set is so popular? Also yes!

