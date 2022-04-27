The Internet’s Favorite One-Piece Now Comes in a Strapless Version

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to meet your new go-to one-piece swimsuit? Whether you have a vacation coming up or are simply daydreaming about a trip to the beach, we want to make sure you’re not just ordering the first thing that maybe looks okay. We want you to feel confident in your purchase — and confident while wearing it!

When we think of one-pieces to recommend, the brand Hilor always comes to mind — available on Amazon. The brand has one iconic swimsuit that’s consistently on Amazon’s bestseller lists, with tens of thousands of reviews. But did you know it’s also now available in a strapless version?

Get the Hilor Strapless One-Piece Tummy-Control Swimsuit starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Like the original, this Hilor one-piece also has the mesh stripe bands flattering and cinching the waist. They’re stretchy, chic, a little edgy and totally unforgettable. You’ll also find a few rows up at the top, creating a trim at the front of the bandeau neckline and helping the bathing suit stay properly in place. But there are no crossover straps to be found! This look lets you go strapless!

Strapless styles are great for getting a tan without the tan lines. You may also simply prefer the look. But what if you’re going to take a dip after sunbathing in the heat for a while? You can always attach the included skinny halter strap! It hooks right on and is adjustable so you can swim without worry!

This swimsuit also comes with removable soft cups you can choose to wear or not wear, and it offers nice coverage from the bottoms. Oh, and did we mention that it comes in 16 colors and patterns? There are plenty of solid shades with black and sheer stripes, but you’ll also find a leopard print version, as well as a black one with pink floral stripes to change things up! Maybe you’ll want two contrasting colors. If things go your way, we’re sure there’s going to be more than one occasion where you’ll need a swimsuit this summer!

