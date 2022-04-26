17 Extra-Cheeky Bathing Suits That Will Seriously Flatter Your Beach Bum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This swimwear season, how about going a little cheeky? You don’t need to go full-out with a thong bottom, but if you’re into something more revealing, we’ve got you. A cheeky bathing suit bottom can actually be quite flattering too because of the way it shapes/contours your bum!

We’ve picked out some great one-piece and two-piece options from Amazon and beyond for you to rock this summer. Shop below and start making some plans to swim and sunbathe ASAP (if you haven’t already)!

One-Pieces

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s hard to go wrong with a ruched swimsuit like this Viottiset one-piece. Prepare for a major confidence boost!

2. We Also Love: We can always rely on CUPSHE and its amazing selection of stunning swimwear. This plunging CUPSHE bathing suit has such a flattering tie detail at the waist!

3. We Can’t Forget: This pretty Shade & Shore monokini is marked “extra cheeky” on Target’s site, so we know it fits the bill. The cutout is just perfect too!

4. From Khloe Kardashian’s Brand: This Good American swimsuit‘s sweetheart neckline and adjustable belted waist are just the perfect details to go with the cheeky bottom. A must-buy from Nordstrom!

5. Long Sleeves: Long-sleeve swimsuits are actually coming into style right now, and this adorable striped Shade & Shore swimsuit from Target proves why!

6. Going Backless: A little extra cheek, a little extra side boob, a scoop neckline and an ultra-low back? Of course we’re recommending this PRETTYGARDEN bathing suit!

7. Mad for Monokinis: You’ll turn heads on the beach in this QINSEN monokini. The asymmetrical strap details and ruched booty are simply irresistible!

8. A Reversible Bestseller: This plunging Maaji one-piece from Revolve is a two-in-one! It’s solid black but can be turned inside out to reveal a daisy print!

9. Pretty in Patterns: This Agua Bendita one-piece from Anthropologie is colorful, cute and perfectly cheeky. We can see why celebs like Kendall Jenner have repped the brand!

Two-Pieces

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This sporty Pink Queen bikini set is pretty much iconic at this point. You’ll feel like a million bucks wearing this two-piece!

11. We Also Love: The stormy purple tie-dye on this Bond Eye bikini set from Revolve is so pretty. This is a one-size piece too, so no measurements necessary!

12. We Can’t Forget: Love a classic string bikini type of style? Go a little skimpy with this pretty SOLY HUX bikini! It comes in so, so many patterns!

13. Color-Blocked: We always say not to forget your sunblock, but don’t forget to color-block too! This ZINPRETTY bikini nails the trend!

14. Here for Halters: Another winner from the brand! This halter-top CUPSHE bikini has such a cool geometric pattern!

15. Underwire Support: Love a bikini top that fits more like a supportive bra? This ripped Verdusa two-piece is the way to go!

16. Tankini Time: Tankini sets usually tend to go for more full-coverage bottoms, but this ZAFUL set is actually adorably cheeky!

17. Retro Vibes: How obsessed are you with the print and colors on this SOLY HUX bikini? We love how you can loop the string around your neck or wear the top bandeau style!

Looking for more swimwear and other product picks?

