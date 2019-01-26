Himalayan salt lamps are more popular than ever, and for good reason. They bring us peace, relaxation, good vibes and, of course, a statement piece for our bedrooms and living rooms! Think the glow of a candle without the smoke or scent, or the soothing properties of a cup of hot tea without the part where we burn our tongues. That’s a salt lamp at its core, but it’s also so much more.

The Himalayan Glow 1002 Pink Crystal Salt Lamp has thousands upon thousands of reviews from happy shoppers everywhere. It’s made from hand-carved Himalayan rock salt, which is both beautiful and unique. The salt works harmoniously with the bulb inside to give off an amber glow unlike a traditional table lamp. It’s warm, calming and refreshing, and we want one for every room.

See it: Check out the Himalayan Glow 1002 Pink Crystal Salt Lamp marked down 50% off on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2019, but are subject to change.

Himalayan Glow describes the lamp’s visible aura as “a primordial glow, one part sunset, one part molten lava.” The white light from our nightstand lamp sure doesn’t look like that! How cool is it to be able to have a captivating piece like this in our own homes? It’s certainly a conversation starter, so prepare to gush all about it when inviting friends and family over.

Holding the crystal salt lamp up is a 100% natural neem wooden base. It’s anti-bacterial, which pairs nicely with the purifying qualities of the lamp. It’s also durable and termite-resistant, so no unwanted critters will be leaving any ugly marks. Considering the lamp is literally made out of salt, it’s nice to know that no one will be taking any bites out of it while we’re relaxing with our eyes closed.

Many shoppers like to use this lamp in the bedroom as a sleep aid. The lamp has a dimmer, so we can turn it down nice and low to act as a nightlight. This isn’t only helpful for when we need to get up for a glass of water in the early hours of the morning, but also for easing us back to sleep with its soothing glow.

While it’s great to have in the bedroom, the six-foot power cord makes it easy to place just about anywhere. We can put it on our desks to keep us calm during stressful days, or set it on our coffee table for some extra relaxation while sitting back with a book or streaming a movie. We can also set it next to us while flawlessly flowing through a yoga routine, or flopping around on our mats while our favorite YouTube instructor encourages us to continue on. It’s heavy enough that if our plank pose turns into a plop pose, we won’t accidentally knock it over.

That reminds Us of how great it would be in a professional space. Yoga studios, of course, would benefit from the energies of this salt lamp, as well as its calming lighting. But it could also create a more comfortable atmosphere in typically tense locations, such as doctors’ offices or perhaps take-out food joints where there are a million different toppings available and the serving employee is yelling at us inaudibly from behind the sneeze-guard to ask what we want on our burrito and we’re panicking. It’s stressful for Us, okay?

This salt lamp also makes a great gift that just about anyone would appreciate. Friends, significant others and family members will all be rightfully impressed by the thoughtfulness. Because it works in so many spaces, it can work for anyone we gift it to. We sure wouldn’t mind the gift of tranquility, especially when it’s as easy as a turn of a switch.

Another reassuring quality of this lamp is its safety and quality. The brand says it’s ETL certified, which means it meets North American safety standards. A calming lamp doesn’t stand a chance at calming us down without guaranteed safety, so we can check that off the list!

Shoppers can’t get enough of this unique piece in their homes. One shopper called it “the most soothing light” they’d ever owned, even after initially viewing it as “trendy nonsense.” It changes minds quickly! Another shopper was thrilled to report that having this lamp in their young son’s bedroom has successfully treated his allergies. Now that’s a selling point. The purification qualities are legit!

We want in on this trend now. And by “trend,” we mean every good thing that comes with owning this Himalayan salt lamp, and as we just demonstrated, that’s a lot of good things.

See it: Check out the Himalayan Glow 1002 Pink Crystal Salt Lamp marked down 50% off on Amazon! Not your thing? Check out more Himalayan salt goodies from Himalayan Glow here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!