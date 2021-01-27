New Year, New You — This Flattering Dress Will Show Off Your Progress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been working hard to keep up with our New Year’s resolutions this year, and for many of us, that has meant working out more, being healthier and feeling more fabulous in general. Protein and Zoom workouts have certainly helped with that, but there’s one other key piece we need to start looking at now: new clothes!

It might be hard to recognize your own progress if you’re still wearing the same robe and sweatsuit every day. No hate, of course — that’s been our work uniform. But every so often, a fabulous outfit can act as an effective reminder for how all of your effort has been worth it. It’s wonderful motivation too. If you’re looking for something that does just that but don’t want to skip straight to ultra-tight bodycon, we have the dress for you!

Get the HiMONE Long-Sleeve Ruched Irregular Hem Short Dress starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is made of a cotton/rayon blend that’s soft, stretchy and comfy to wear — not something other mini dresses always tend to achieve. It has a pull-on style to keep getting dressed/undressed easy, a round neckline and long sleeves, plus an adorable tulip hem.

As for the fit of this dress, it’s figure-hugging for sure. A statement maker. That doesn’t mean it’s going to unforgivingly cling to you. First, it’s lined in front. The star here, however, is the ruching up the side, gathering the fabric just enough to create flattering folds that curve across the stomach and keep things more relaxed. The ruching also just makes for a super cute accent.

This pretty piece is currently available in nearly 15 colors and patterns. Stick with a solid like bright blue, deep red, or neutrals grey and khaki, or go for a pattern to spice things up. All of our favorites are covered here; there are floral, leopard and snakeskin options!

This dress would pair wonderfully with knee- or thigh-high boots and a chic clutch for a night out, but don’t feel like you can’t dress it down. It leaves plenty of room for layering, maybe with a sherpa-lined corduroy trucker jacket or a simple knit cardigan and flats. No matter how and where you choose to wear it, all we know is that you’re going to look like a star!

