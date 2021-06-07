Hip Dips? These 21 Flattering Swimsuits Ditch the High-Cut Leg

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are just so many factors that go into feeling confident in a swimsuit. Is there enough coverage and support on top? How cheeky are the bottoms? Is the design flattering? Does it come in the right colors? How high is the cut of the leg opening? That last one has jumped out at Us lately.

If you have hip dips, you might not love the style of high-cut legs on swimsuits. It’s a pretty popular design style right now, so finding cute alternatives can be a little difficult. But that’s why we’re here! We’ve picked out 21 swimsuits of all different designs that will help you feel like a total star this summer!

21 Flattering Swimsuits for Hip Dips

One-Pieces

1. This Tempt Me swimsuit has a cute tropical print and an extra-adorable ruffle detail!

2. A lace-up front and lace-up sides? And convertible straps? This red leopard Holipick swimsuit is a stunner!

3. This sleek Upopby one-piece‘s ruched design makes it a universally-flattering pick!

4. The scalloped trim on this Sociala swimsuit is a timeless detail you’ll love forever!

Bikinis

5. This GEEK LIGHTING bikini is sporty-chic with its striped, racerback top and full-coverage bottoms!

6. If you’re all about a solid yet colorful co-ord set, check out this Honlyps bikini!

7. We’re feeling the nautical vibes from the stripes on this Smismivo two-piece swimsuit and its high-rise bottoms!

8. This ultra-pretty CharmLeaks bikini has a ruffle trim up top and ruched bottoms!

9. If you prefer going strapless, then this Saodimallsu bikini is the way to go!

Tankinis

10. This Adisputent tankini has a large ruffle overlay on top and printed high-rise bottoms so you can show just a bit of skin!

11. How incredibly cute is this strawberry-print Trahey tankini?

12. The cutouts on the bottoms of this GRND tankini hit at the perfect spot!

13. This fitted HAPPYDOCK tankini flatters all around and adds on some cute ties that actually provide a little bit of coverage of their own!

Swimsuits With Shorts

14. For even more hip coverage, a swimsuit with longer bottoms like this BALEAF one-piece is the way to go!

15. You can also go for the shorts look with an lovely bikini like this Azue one and its pink floral print!

16. Just like with regular shorts, swim shorts can come in different shapes. If you like a dolphin short look, try this colorful sunset TOP HERE bikini!

17. This Holipick tankini is another incredibly popular swimwear choice with shorts — it’s a number one bestseller!

Swimdresses

18. If you feel your most fabulous in a dress, why not try a swimdress like this flowy FINWANLO one?

19. This floral SHEKINI swimdress is bright, fun and twirl-worthy!

20. This YAKITA swimdress‘ handkerchief hem has some nice length to it!

21. We’re obsessed with how the skirt portion of this Zando swimsuit is a sheer mesh but has a design at the trim!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!