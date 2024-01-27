Hit the Ski Slopes in These Toasty Snow Pants – 40% Off!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What are you doing while it’s cold outside and the snow is falling? You could be hitting the slopes, snowboarding, or just hanging out in the fresh powder. But before you head out and do that, you should make sure you’ve got the right gear that’ll keep you nice and toasty.

You need a great pair of pants for one, if you’re planning on being anywhere near snow or cold weather. Why not head on over to Lolë and take advantage of the Winter Sale, where you can save up to 60% on some of the brand’s best-selling winter gear?

We found a comfortable pair of pants that are primed and ready for wading around in the white stuff, and to our surprise, they were a whopping 40% off! You’re not going to want to miss out on this sale, that’s for sure.

Get the Fernie Softshell Snow Pants for just $138 at Lolë! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Fernie Softshell Snow Pants are just $138, which is down from their normal price of $230. They come in both Black and Kombu (olive green) colors and a range of sizes. Most importantly, they look cute, and keep you warm. Thanks to their waterproof 10K fabric, you can also stay dry while wearing them. They also happen to be water-repellent, so you won’t be walking around in soggy pants all day.

These pants are even bootcut, with relaxed fit construction to keep you looking as fashionable as possible. Inside, there’s polar fleece to keep your legs and nice and cozy. It doesn’t get much more comfortable than this when you’re heading out to play in the snow.

Whether you live in a cold climate or you just want to spend more time hanging out in the snow with friends and family without freezing to death, be sure to grab a pair of these pants today while they’re on sale. You can thank us later!

