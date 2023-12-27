Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and if you’re trying to look your best while out with friends ringing in 2024, you want a real show-stopper of an outfit. Something you know you can totally slay in. Don’t settle for a pair of leggings and a top this year. Try something that’ll wow everyone a bit more, and you might have an even more memorable night!

Related: 17 Basic Essentials Every Girl Needs All Year Long A girl needs choices in her closet to construct the perfect wardrobe. Not just the festive attire for holiday occasions, but the white tee, straight-cut pants, sleek blazer and so on. These classics make up the essentials you’ll grab on the go, no matter the season. It cuts down the amount of time you spend […]

Instead of going big with a super crazy design or tons of sequins and sparkles, however, this time you can try a simple look with not-so-basic elements. Dress it up with your favorite accessories and see how many heads you can turn. Your first choice? This sleeveless bodycon little black dress with one shoulder. Flattering on just about everyone, it’s one of the sleekest, coolest black dresses we’ve found this year.

It’s time to level up your holiday wardrobe. If that sounds like a plan, grab your credit card and let’s hit the internet, because this particular dress we have in mind right now is available now. You can grab this figure-hugging bodycon dress at Amazon right now.

Get the Prettygarden One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Prettygarden One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress is a gorgeous wrap dress with ruching and a bodycon silhouette, as the name implies. It’s slimming without sticking to your figure, and its midi length means you won’t have to deal with any wardrobe malfunctions while out and about. It slips over one shoulder to show off your decollete, and the slit detail in the front near the collar is a fun addition.

It’s a great candidate for wearing with a bright set of heels or pairing with seductive tights to keep yourself a bit warm since it is January, after all. You can wear it far beyond New Year’s as well, since this is such a versatile find. It may very well be your new go-to LBD in the future, in fact, since it can be worn in a number of ways.

Related: The Best Wrap Dresses to Shop in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale These flattering wrap dresses and belted dress styles are flattering and currently a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — details

Right now, you’ll get a great deal on the dress as well, because it’s 31% off. It previously cost $63, but it’s now gone down to just $43. For such a glamorous pick, these saving are fantastic. But you’ll want to act quickly, since the dress may very well sell out at this price.

Get the Prettygarden One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers can’t get enough of this simple but effective dress. “Very flattering!” one wrote. “Absolutely loved this dress! Wore to a wedding and it was super light & comfortable, not see through, but still has stretch.”

“Absolutely LOVED this dress,” another buyer wrote. “I purchased this dress for a formal event dinner during a company trip in Anguilla. I saw this from an influencer and it looked great on her. Very impressed at the quality of the fabric, thick and stretchy. Looks great on and received many compliments.”

Get the Prettygarden One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

This dress will get you through all of New Year’s Eve parties into the celebrations the next day and beyond! Be sure to grab yours now while it’s on sale!