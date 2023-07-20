Cancel OK
The Best Wrap Dresses to Shop in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

As far as flattering dress styles go, two immediately come to mind as the cream of the crop: wrap dresses and belted dresses! The way these frocks are typically designed helps to accentuate the waist and cinch you in the right spots. Naturally, they create a streamlined silhouette — and these are the dresses we often reach for when we want a nice confidence boost. If you’re looking for some new options to add to your dress rotation, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the best places to shop right now!

Not sure where to start? We’ve picked out a few for you! But here’s the thing: Items fly off the virtual shelves very quickly during this particular sale, and we don’t want you to miss any of the action. Read on for the stylish scoop!

Lafayette 148 New York Abstract Print Long Sleeve Belted Shirtdress

Lafayette 148 New York Abstract Print Long Sleeve Belted Shirtdress in Raffia Multi at Nordstrom, Size 2
We know, this is a major investment — but given the luxe designer label and glamorous aesthetic, it may be worth it to you!
Originally $998On Sale: $791You Save 21%
Eliza J Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Dress

Eliza J Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Dress in Navy at Nordstrom, Size 4
For a more budget-conscious find, this sheath dress fits the bill. Wear it to work, drinks, dinner and beyond!
Originally $159On Sale: $95You Save 40%
Faherty Ashley Tie Waist Linen Dress

Faherty Ashley Tie Waist Linen Dress in Bronze Riviera Floral at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Hello, beach vacation goals! Faherty never fails to bring the heat, and this tie-waist dress is a treat.
Originally $168On Sale: $107You Save 36%
Halogen Belted Long Sleeve Dress

halogen(r) Belted Long Sleeve Dress in Rich Black at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Large
Halogen is one of our favorite labels to shop at Nordstrom, and this chic dress proves why.
Originally $89On Sale: $59You Save 34%
Steve Madden Belted Faux Leather Shirtdress

Steve Madden Belted Faux Leather Shirtdress in Cognac at Nordstrom, Size Large
What can’t Steve Madden do? This faux-leather dress looks so much more expensive than it is.
Originally $129On Sale: $77You Save 40%
Sam Edelman Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress

Sam Edelman Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress in Black/White at Nordstrom, Size 6
It’s giving boho goddess, and we’re so here for it! Team with your favorite flat sandals (preferably by Sam Edelman too!).
Originally $158On Sale: $94You Save 41%
AllSaints Ari Pauline Floral Print Faux Wrap Dress

AllSaints Ari Pauline Floral Print Faux Wrap Dress in Black at Nordstrom, Size 2 Us
The AllSaints shopper is fashion-forward and edgy. Our tip? Team this frock with combat boots!
Originally $329On Sale: $210You Save 36%
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!