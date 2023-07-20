Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
As far as flattering dress styles go, two immediately come to mind as the cream of the crop: wrap dresses and belted dresses! The way these frocks are typically designed helps to accentuate the waist and cinch you in the right spots. Naturally, they create a streamlined silhouette — and these are the dresses we often reach for when we want a nice confidence boost. If you’re looking for some new options to add to your dress rotation, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the best places to shop right now!
Not sure where to start? We’ve picked out a few for you! But here’s the thing: Items fly off the virtual shelves very quickly during this particular sale, and we don’t want you to miss any of the action. Read on for the stylish scoop!
Lafayette 148 New York Abstract Print Long Sleeve Belted Shirtdress
Eliza J Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Dress
Faherty Ashley Tie Waist Linen Dress
Halogen Belted Long Sleeve Dress
Steve Madden Belted Faux Leather Shirtdress
Sam Edelman Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress
AllSaints Ari Pauline Floral Print Faux Wrap Dress
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!