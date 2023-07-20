Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As far as flattering dress styles go, two immediately come to mind as the cream of the crop: wrap dresses and belted dresses! The way these frocks are typically designed helps to accentuate the waist and cinch you in the right spots. Naturally, they create a streamlined silhouette — and these are the dresses we often reach for when we want a nice confidence boost. If you’re looking for some new options to add to your dress rotation, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the best places to shop right now!

Not sure where to start? We’ve picked out a few for you! But here’s the thing: Items fly off the virtual shelves very quickly during this particular sale, and we don’t want you to miss any of the action. Read on for the stylish scoop!

Lafayette 148 New York Abstract Print Long Sleeve Belted Shirtdress We know, this is a major investment — but given the luxe designer label and glamorous aesthetic, it may be worth it to you! Originally $998 On Sale: $791 You Save 21% See it!

Eliza J Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Dress For a more budget-conscious find, this sheath dress fits the bill. Wear it to work, drinks, dinner and beyond! Originally $159 On Sale: $95 You Save 40% See it!

Faherty Ashley Tie Waist Linen Dress Hello, beach vacation goals! Faherty never fails to bring the heat, and this tie-waist dress is a treat. Originally $168 On Sale: $107 You Save 36% See it!

Halogen Belted Long Sleeve Dress Halogen is one of our favorite labels to shop at Nordstrom, and this chic dress proves why. Originally $89 On Sale: $59 You Save 34% See it!

Steve Madden Belted Faux Leather Shirtdress What can’t Steve Madden do? This faux-leather dress looks so much more expensive than it is. Originally $129 On Sale: $77 You Save 40% See it!

Sam Edelman Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress It’s giving boho goddess, and we’re so here for it! Team with your favorite flat sandals (preferably by Sam Edelman too!). Originally $158 On Sale: $94 You Save 41% See it!

AllSaints Ari Pauline Floral Print Faux Wrap Dress The AllSaints shopper is fashion-forward and edgy. Our tip? Team this frock with combat boots! Originally $329 On Sale: $210 You Save 36% See it!

