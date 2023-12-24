Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hoda Kotb is sunshine in human form. The Today host radiates positivity from the inside out — and now we know the beauty secret behind her luminous glow! It’s the A.P. Chem Microdose Magical Moisturizer.

During a Faves & Finds segment back in May, Kotb revealed one of her skincare staples. “It’s called Microdose Magical Moisturizer,” she said. “You put it on your face. It helps hydrate and protect your skin. It’s uplifting. They say mushrooms can do all kinds of things. It’s great stuff. You gotta get it!”

Read on to learn more about this moisturizing must-have!

Get the Microdose Magical Moisturizer for just $75 at A.P. Chem!

Don’t let the name fool you — the Microdose Magical Moisturizer doesn’t contain any psychedelic ingredients. Instead, this formula features a blend of eight mushroom extracts that are hydrating, energizing and detoxifying. The ketamine acid complex firms skin and evens tone, helping with elasticity, texture and dullness.

Developed by dermatologists, this lightweight moisturizer will leave your skin brighter and smoother with fewer fine lines and wrinkles. According to a clinical study, 92% of participants saw an improvement in their skin’s hydration after using this product! Fragrance-free and non-irritating, this gentle moisturizer is suitable for all skin types.

Just like Kotb, customers can’t get enough of this Magical Moisturizer!

“My skin has never been better!” one reviewer raved. “All the magic in one pot. Clean product, safe for sensitive skin, the perfect amount of moisture without drying nor making your skin oily.” Another shopper gushed, “Loving this moisturizer! Goes on super smooth, leaves my skin feeling hydrated all day.” And one consumer gushed, “AP Chem Magical Moisturizer is the hidden secret, the holy grail of face creams! It is the only cream i will use and stand by that 100%!”

If you want smooth, soft, supple skin, then try the Microdose Magical Moisturizer from A.P. Chem!

