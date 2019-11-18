This Christmas Cookie Candle Smells Like Happiness — Only $10!





Ah, waking up to the delectable aroma of homemade cookies. Our mouth is already watering just thinking about it. Nothing beats biting into a warm, straight-out-of-the-oven cookie — with your flannel pajamas still on, of course. There is something that comes awfully close though — and we can enjoy it even when we’re totally stuffed!

This Christmas cookie-scented candle is a dream. A holiday miracle. A reward for making it through the year. A reminder of our youth. Pure happiness. You get the point — it’s amazing. Something equally as amazing? The price. We can grab a large 22 oz. jar candle right now for the same price as its small counterpart!

Get the Christmas Cookie Large Jar Candle starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Christmas Cookie candle has over 2,200 reviews on Amazon alone, and shoppers are comparing its fragrance to heaven. They love how it burns so cleanly and slowly, noting that it lasts three times as long as other brands’ candles of the same size. They say it perfectly captures the essence of the holidays and that the scent includes just the right amount of sweetness. The only downside? That it makes them hungry for cookies, of course!

This USA-made, bestselling candle is made with premium-grade paraffin wax that may burn up to 150 hours — making sure we’re set for the entire holiday season. It comes in a glass jar and uses a 100% natural fiber wick, contributing to its consistent burn. But let’s talk about what we’re all most curious about: the fragrance notes!

The top note of this buttery-rich candle is creamy vanilla bean, so we’re already in love. As for the middle notes, we have nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar. Um, yum. For the base, we have more vanilla, as well as butter and baked notes, so we get that freshly-baked scent every time!

According to shoppers, we can’t go wrong with buying this as a gift for someone else — or ourselves. It’s perfect for relaxing between stressful errands and hectic holiday party planning, and it really sets the stage for guests if you’re hosting dinner this year. Plus, if you can’t bake, no one will have to know. While the large candle is a major deal, there are multiple sizes available, so treat yourself (or someone else) to any of them. And hey, if you want to keep burning it after the holidays are over, we have absolutely no problem with that!

