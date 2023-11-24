This Shopper-Loved Velvet Holiday Dress Is on Sale for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holiday season is in full swing, and we all know what that means. For many of Us, it’s the most social time of year. Holiday party invites start rolling in, and all bets are off — heck, maybe you’re even sending some out!

But I can’t be the only person whose first or second thought is, “What am I going to wear?!” Whether you’ve already worn it too many times or aren’t feeling the color this season, we all need an update every once in a blue moon. When dress shopping, I look to find something comfortable, flattering and versatile enough to rock for multiple occasions. Somehow, it always turns out to be harder than it sounds!

While scouring Amazon, I found this stunning velvet party dress. It’s a shopper-approved bestseller for a reason! And with Black Friday deals, the dress is nearly 40% off. If you’re like me and want to find a one-and-done holiday fave, this festive frock is for you!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s V Neck Wrap Velvet Maxi Dress for just $37 (originally $61) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

The material and style yield a chic look you can easily feel fabulous about. To flatter the waist, the dress has a wrap layer which drapes across the midsection and ties. Meanwhile, the tie contours the waist and smoothes out the look.

Another flattering feature would have to be the bell sleeves. They are soft, flowy and loose for a relaxed fit, pairing perfectly with the fitted-yet-stretchy dress. And with velvet material, comfort is an understatement! A dress so stylish is rarely so comfortable.

The dress also receives an A+ for versatility. Reviewers mention wearing it to weddings, work parties, birthdays, banquets, baby showers, cocktail parties — you name it. Teamed with white or black heels and gold jewelry, this velvet maxi dress makes for the ideal holiday ensemble. Oh, and don’t forget a snazzy gold clutch!

If you’re not sold yet, one honest reviewer said, “I got soooo many compliments on this dress when I attended a friends wedding. One lady said she had to watch my walk by because the dress is so eye catching. I was very flattered all night with the sweetest compliments!”

Other reviewers mentioned grabbing the same dress in another color – that’s how much they loved it! If red or green don’t suit your style but you still want to be festive, there are plenty of other variations marked down. Oh, and if you’re really wanting to shimmer, check out this champagne-colored beauty. Cheers, ladies!

