Need a Gift Any Guy Will Love? This 40%-Off Cashmere Sweater Is Foolproof





A lot of men are hard to shop for. They’re kind of known for it. Sure, we can get them tickets to see a band or team they like, but what about something that will last a little longer? Something they can enjoy over and over again? Yes, we’re talking clothes, but don’t recoil at the thought. We know it’s tough to find something on the nicer side he’ll truly love — so that’s why we did the work for you!

As everyone knows, we’re now deep into sweater season, but there’s a good chance the man in our life — whether he’s our significant other, father, uncle, brother or friend — hasn’t bought himself a new one yet. If you want to impress him and give him something he’ll care about and actually want to wear, this cashmere sweater is your best bet — especially while it’s 40% off!

Get the Theory Medin Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (originally $295) for just $177 at Nordstrom!

This sweater was originally just below $300, so nabbing it for under $180 is a major win for shoppers everywhere — especially during the holiday season. It’s practically a fail-safe gift, its simplicity making it a standout. Theory makes all of its clothing with comfort as a top priority, and we know that all men love comfort, so there you go. We’re talking outstanding comfort too. This sweater is 100% cashmere!

Even more impressive is that this sweater is equally as soft and cozy on the inside as it is on the outside — which is sadly not the case for many fall and winter pieces that end up disappointing us. Our lucky gift recipient will also be happy with the mid-weight feel of this sweater and its slightly roomy fit. Add in the crew neckline and the ribbed cuffs and hem and we have a versatile, easy-to-style piece he’ll reach for over and over again!

Get the Theory Medin Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (originally $295) for just $177 at Nordstrom!

Speaking of styling, let’s go through some ideas buzzing in our mind already. This sweater is great because it can just be worn alone with a pair of jeans and sneakers and work perfectly, but it can be dressed up just as easily. Slip it on over a button-up shirt, letting the collar hang out of the neckline — finishing up the outfit with a pair of chino pants and boots or loafers. It can also be layered under a blazer or zip-up hoodie!

This cashmere sweater is currently available in five colors: Black, Chianti (a maroon), Crimson Mix, Eclipse (a navy) and Grey Mix. It can be hand-washed at home — no dry cleaning necessary! If we’re giving someone a gift, we don’t want a tedious chore to come along with it, after all. Now, go! Grab this sweater while there’s still time (and before it sells out)!

Get the Theory Medin Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (originally $295) for just $177 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Theory here and other men’s sweaters available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!