20 Seconds! This Hand-Washing Timer Set Is Simple but Genius

How many times have you washed your hands so far today? Two? 200? Washing your hands is always important after using the bathroom or before you eat, but these days, the importance of washing, sanitizing and disinfecting thoroughly is being emphasized to the nth degree. We need our hands to pretty much be clean at all times, especially before touching our face!

We all know the rule by now. We’ve seen the guides. When washing your hands, the process should last at least a full 20 seconds. That’s the best way to ensure any harmful germs and bacteria are properly rinsed away. But even though it sounds like such a simple task, it can be oddly difficult. Some of us zone out within the first three seconds, and others can no longer stand singing “Happy Birthday” in our heads to time it out anymore. That’s why this two-pack of hand-wash timers showed up in the nick of time!

Get the HONWELL Teeth Brushing Timer and Bathroom Wash Timer (two pack) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

These timer devices have two uses. There is a 20-second setting for washing your hands, as well as a two-minute setting for brushing your teeth. Yes, we know it says it’s made for kids, but people of all ages can make serious use of it right now. It never hurts to be too careful. Shoppers say it’s perfect for getting through cold and flu season, especially, and love how it encourages them and their whole family never to rush through a cleansing session!

How does it work? Before starting, just press the button so the LED indicator light starts blinking green. Toward the end of your session, it will start blinking faster, and when it turns red, you’re all done. Don’t worry about touching it with clean hands — it will turn off automatically!

Crowded sink? No worries, because these timers come with docks that can be mounted right onto the wall. You’ll have the included screws, suction cups or hook and loop tape to choose from so regardless of your wall type, you’ll be set. It’s only 3.9 inches tall too, so it should fit in pretty much everyone’s bathroom or kitchen!

Don’t forget, this little battery-operated tool can be used for other things too, such as washing your face, swishing around mouthwash, brushing your hair, or maybe even texting a certain someone back so you don’t do it too soon. That means in sickness or not, this is going to be a useful must-have for a long time to come!

