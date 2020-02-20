This 24K Gold, 1-Step Blowout Brush Is Going Viral on Amazon

We’re going to assume one of two things right now. One, you spent way too long doing your hair today or last night, or two, you didn’t bother doing your hair at all because it was just too much of a hassle. While it’s highly likely you fall into one of the two groups, both have one thing in common: They’re not ideal at all!

Our hair is so important to Us, but wow, can it be a pain. When it looks good, it’s everything — but not only is an amazing hair day rare, but it’s tedious to achieve. We need to use the right products in the shower, then we need the right kind of hair dryer, brush, and styling tools — and we need to have plenty of time to kill. We’re exhausted just thinking about it. The one thing waking us up though, even more so than our coffee? This one-step styler going viral on Amazon!

Get the Hot Tools Professional Charcoal Infused One Step Blowout starting at just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This drying-and-styling brush tool already has over 1,300 reviews on Amazon, and shoppers are calling it better than their Dyson Airwrap (for a fraction of the price). It’s even beating out its ever-popular Revlon counterpart! Now this we had to see. Reviewers say it’s unbelievably fast and easy to use, and multiple are calling it a game-changer — whether they have short, lifeless hair or long, coarse locks. Many agree that they have waited their entire life for a tool like this, saying it’s the best thing that has ever happened to them!

This blowout tool was created to “turn you into a hair professional” without any of the training or salon visits. Plus, it eliminates extra steps from your routine, majorly shortening your styling time. Know that what means? Sleeping in! That, and good hair days every day, with no frizz or static to be seen!

This hot-air brush uses its 24K gold surface to evenly deliver heat across hair for consistent results from root to tip. Know when one side of your head looks runway ready while the other is flatter than flat? No more of that. Add in the charcoal-infused bristles, the unique oval design with its volumizing rounded edges and the ION technology, and your hair may be left looking conditioned and smoothed rather than damaged!

This lightweight tool is ideal for all hair types and has a rotating temperature control with three speed settings, so if you were wondering if it would work for you — it’s made to! Enjoy your fabulous hair!

