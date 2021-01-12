This Top-Rated Flannel Tunic Has Pockets — And We’re in Love

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A flannel shirt has been a must for cold weather for decades. It’s timeless. A plaid flannel is something that suits seriously everyone’s personal style, whether you usually go for silky camis and skirts or band tees and ripped jeans. They somehow manage to go with basically everything, and they are the gold standard of how to rock an oversized piece!

The only thing is that because a plaid flannel is such a wildly popular piece, you don’t really get too much variation. If you look at a handful of retailers and search “plaid flannel,” you might get a few dozen pieces that look pretty much exactly the same. Don’t get Us wrong — we want those classic aspects that everyone knows and loves. We just want a piece that steps it up yet another notch to really create something special!

This top-rated flannel tunic is exactly what we were hoping for. It’s like cozy and edgy decided to unite to create a perfect piece, and this beauty was the result. It’s made of a soft, warm cotton blend, has a versatile plaid print and it buttons up. The difference is that it’s long, hitting mid-thigh for a more feminine, flattering look. This means you can also wear it with leggings, or even with tights if the length is right on you!

This top has buttons all the way from the collar to the thigh, leaving just a bit of space toward the bottom so your legs won’t feel trapped inside the fabric. Another fantastic button accent appears at the sleeves, which has button tabs that allow you to roll up the sleeves and secure them in place.

One other major detail about this flannel that makes it stand out above all the rest? The pockets! A couple of side pockets really can make all the difference in a piece, and this top is no exception. Is there anything more exciting than being able to respond, “Thanks, it has pockets!” when your friend compliments something you’re wearing?

This tunic comes in many different colors and types of plaids, meaning your wardrobe could see a world of possibilities. Wear one completely buttoned up like a dress or completely open over a basic tee and jeans. You could also use it to dress down a fancier look. How about tying it at your waist, or even draping it over your shoulders? Obsessed with any and all of the above!

