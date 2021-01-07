Chic Sweatpants? This Pair Proves It’s More Than Possible

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love our sweatpants. Love, love, love. Everyone does. Even if you don’t usually leave the house in them, you probably adore them for when you’re hanging out at home on a cold winter day. They’re equally as amazing when you’re heading out for a morning jog, a fresh frost coating the grass. If only they were more fashionable so you could wear them more often!

Some sweats are just not made for socialization or Instagram-worthy photos. But you know what? Some are. With the rise of the athleisure movement, sweats have evolved. There are some sweats out there that are chicer than a pair of skinny jeans! We’re serious. Just check out this pair from Amazon!

Get the Odosalii High-Waisted Drawstring Jogger Sweatpants for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

These fashionable sweats are immediate standouts, and not solely because of their gorgeous color selection. They’re made of 95% cotton, with 5% spandex at the waistband for stretch. This waistband also has a drawstring, letting you adjust both tightness and rise. Overall, the material of these bottoms is soft, breathable and skin-friendly. Not too thick, not too thin. There’s also no fleece lining on the inside like with many pairs of sweats, so you can wear them more regularly!

These sweatpants keep getting better and better. They have side seam pockets, which is a huge win because…pockets. Duh. We also love how they’re cuffed at the ankles, pulling the look together in a jogger-like fashion, but without the crop. These cuffs make it so the fabric doesn’t drag around the ground or bunch up awkwardly over your shoes. They also pull the look together in general, taking these sweats from loungewear or activewear to chic casual wear — though you can wear them as any or all of the above!

As we mentioned, these sweats come in a great selection of colors. Six are currently available: black, blue, brown, green, grey and red, which is light enough to be considered a pretty pink. You get classic sweat shades like the black and grey, but the other shades really let you play around and make a statement with your wardrobe.

Try a pair with a cropped, off-the-shoulder top as seen on the model, or maybe with a low-cut bodysuit and faux-leather jacket. Even a simple tucked-in tee and some block-heel booties would have the compliments rolling in. What will your first outfit be?

